Farmer's 22 lead Youngstown State over Oakland 66-50

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer's 22 points helped Youngstown State defeat Oakland 66-50 on Saturday.

Farmer shot 7 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (5-5, 2-0 Horizon League). Nico Galette scored 11 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Juwan Maxey and Jason Nelson both added 11 points.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. led the Golden Grizzlies (3-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Tuburu Niavalurua added 12 points for Oakland. D.Q. Cole had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Youngstown State is a Saturday matchup with Toledo at home, and Oakland plays Michigan State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

