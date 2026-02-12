FanDuel to stop accepting credit card deposits starting March 2

“Over the last few months, FanDuel has been evaluating the payment methods that we offer to customers and made the decision to remove credit cards as an option for our Sportsbook, casino and racing product in the United States," the sportsbook said. "This change was made to improve the deposit experience for our customers.”

Many sports bettors don't use credit cards because they are responsible for the fees.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts applauded FanDuel's actions.

“Last week, I asked sports betting companies about Americans getting scammed by credit card companies when placing sports bets — to the tune of a $10 junk fee just to fund a $20 bet,” Warren posted on social media.

“Glad to see Fanduel take action to protect consumers from these junk fees, joining DraftKings. The rest of the industry should follow suit.”

Two notable sportsbooks with nationwide locations, BetMGM and Caesars, accept credit cards.

FanDuel also announced Jan. 22 a program called “Play with a Plan” to encourage responsible wagering. Bettors are able to track their account activity, set spending limits and establish deposit notifications.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb