Family: lawsuit over police killing of teen must continue

Columbus Officer Bryan Mason shot Tyre in 2016 while responding to a reported armed robbery. Tyre’s family argues his death was the result of excessive force, racial discrimination and alleged failure by the police department to properly investigate and discipline officers for racially motivated or unconstitutional behavior.

The family's lawsuit challenged the police account of what happened, citing witnesses who said that Mason used a racial slur after firing and that the BB gun Tyre reportedly had wasn't visible.