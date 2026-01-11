Falcons continue search to replace Raheem Morris, interview former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

The Falcons interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Saturday as they began their search to replace Raheem Morris. Atlanta also interviewed Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde later Saturday.

The interviews came immediately after the team hired Matt Ryan as president of football. Ryan is leading the searches for coach and general manager, though he made his final appearance as an NFL analyst for CBS on Sunday's pregame show before Buffalo's wild-card playoff win at Jacksonville.

Ryan said on the broadcast his goal is to help lead the Falcons to make their first playoff appearance since 2017 next season.

“That's the vision for where we want to be,” Ryan said. “You want to be in the mix, in the playoffs. It has been too long there and we're going to work really hard and find the right people to get us back into that position to be successful.”

Ryan was the Falcons’ starting quarterback from 2008-21 and was the 2016 NFL MVP after leading the team to the Super Bowl. He holds most of the team’s major passing records, including yards, touchdown passes and completions, and he retired following one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Falcons fired Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after an 8-9 season. It was the team’s eighth consecutive losing season.

___

