Sprong scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings hold off Blue Jackets 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and Daniel Sprong scored a little more than two minutes apart late in the second period to give Detroit the lead and the Red Wings beat Columbus 5-4 Saturday, handing the Blue Jackets their fourth straight loss.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Jake Walman also scored for Detroit, while Ville Husso made 17 saves.

Alex Texier, Adam Fantilli, Sean Kuraly and Patrik Laine had goals for Columbus. Spencer Martin stopped 23 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Trailing 3-2 late in the second period, converted a one-timer from the right face-off circle for his 10th of the season, but his first goal in eight games. Sprong’s fourth goal of the season put the Red Wings ahead for good at 18:19.

Walman pushed the lead to 5-3 early in the third period and the insurance was needed when Laine pulled Columbus within one on a power-play goal at 11:30.

Raymond got Detroit on the board first at 3:41 of the first period when he tucked a wraparound behind Martin for his fifth goal of the season. Just 45 seconds later, Fabbri made it 2-0, slipping Christian Fischer’s pass from behind the net past Martin.

The Blue Jackets got on the board with their first shot of the game as Texier scored on a breakaway.

Fantilli swatted home a rebound for his third goal of the season to tie 2-2.

Columbus took the lead on a power-play goal by Kuraly 5:41 into the second period. Skating down the left wing, Kuraly snapped a high shot by Husso on his glove side.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Columbus is at the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Red Wings: Detroit left for Sweden after the game. The Red Wings will meet the Ottawa Senators in the first game of the NHL Global Series in Stockholm on Thursday.

