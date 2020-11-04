EXPLAINER: Why the AP is not calling Householder race

While Householder faces a likely ouster once he shows up to the Legislature in January, his apparent reelection highlights his district's longtime Republican stronghold.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio seems to think Householder's reelection despite federal charges against him is a symptom of the GOP party, both nationally and in Ohio.

“It just seems that there are so many Republican scandals — just like Trump lies; I mean Trump lies every day, he lies 10 times, 12 times, 15 times a day — that voters just sort of shrug,” Brown told reporters Wednesday. “They’ve heard it so many times.”

The former House speaker was arrested in July and charged with racketeering charges in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme centered around passing a $1.3 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The investigation led the GOP-controlled House to vote to remove him from the speaker role.

Householder’s Republican colleagues in the House even considered removing him from the chamber in July but, if they did so before Nov. 3, voters would have been able to reelect him, and a lawmaker cannot be expelled twice.

The only option now for both parties is to wait until the legislative session begins in January to consider expelling or impeaching Householder.

Associated Press writer Julie Carr Smyth contributed to this report. Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.