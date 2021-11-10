Expanded World Cups will dilute US-Mexico qualifiers

Mexico, ranked ninth in the world, leads the eight-nation final round of World Cup qualifying with 14 points. The 13th-ranked U.S. is second with 11 points going into the match at TQL Stadium, which marks the halfway point of the 14-game schedule.

“It’s just a dogfight,” defender DeAndre Yedlin said. “It’s never the prettiest game, I would say. But it is usually quite an entertaining game.”

Yedlin entered in the second half of the 2-1 loss to Mexico in a November 2016 qualifier at Columbus, Ohio, the first stumble as the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances came to an end. He started the 1-1 draw at Mexico City the following June and also in this year’s Nations League match.

But there won’t be future meetings like these. The U.S., Mexico and Canada co-host the 2026 World Cup and receive automatic berths. FIFA has expanded the World Cup field from 32 to 48 starting in 2026, and CONCACAF has been guaranteed six slots instead of three. That leaves little chance for a U.S.-Mexico matchup with World Cup-level pressure.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed a plan to decrease the international fixture windows to reduce the amount of time players are with national teams for qualifying as part of his proposal to play the World Cup every other year. That plan stalled last month after opposition by European federations.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for the U.S. to find games of intensity to prepare for ’26,” Twellman said. “It puts the emphasis more on club teams to find the intensity for the American player after the ’22 World Cup.”

