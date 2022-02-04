Executive convicted in bid-rigging of NC transportation jobs

Jurors at the close of a weeklong trial found Brent Brewbaker guilty of six counts, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release and court documents. Brewbaker, a former executive for Ohio-based Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, faces sentencing April 12, the release said.

Prosecutors said a jury on Tuesday determined Brewbaker participated in conspiracies to rig bids and submit false non-collusion certifications involving 300 state-funded aluminum structure projects between 2009 and 2018. According to evidence, the release said, Brewbaker instructed a co-conspirator to submit non-competitive bids to the state DOT and to hide what was happening by varying the amount of inflated bids summitted.