Ex-US attorney to try to help free man convicted of killings

Justin Herdman, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017, stepped down as U.S. attorney for northern Ohio in January. Herdman wrote in a federal court filing this week that 57-year-old Kevin Keith should be given a hearing to consider his arguments after 27 years in prison, cleveland.com reported.

Keith’s death sentence in 2010 was commuted to life in prison in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in what prosecutors said was retaliation for his arrest in a drug sweep in Bucyrus. He has proclaimed his innocence and argues that there are alibi witnesses, another possible suspect and inconsistencies in the evidence against him.