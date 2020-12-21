Ex-PUCO members want FirstEnergy rates, actions revisited

The letter from Ashley Brown, J. Michael Biddison and Todd Snitchler — a Democrat, independent and Republican, respectively — came the same day candidates to be ex-Chairman Sam Randazzo's successor were being interviewed. The selections of the PUCO Nominating Council were expected to be sent to DeWine later Monday.

The best way to restore public confidence in the commission, they wrote, is for the PUCO to act “swiftly, definitively, and affirmatively to exert the full extent of its regulatory authority” and to make clear that “unlawful, unethical, improper activities or any activities given the appearance of the same, are simply not tolerable.”