Ex-Ohio speaker's lawyer questions 'vibes,' judge's fitness

Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue as the trial of Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, resumed after a week's pause due to COVID-19. Marein said he was getting bad “vibes” from the court and wondered whether Black might hold “personal animosity” toward Householder for the ex-speaker's political work against the judge decades ago.

Black said he was fit to preside. He had scolded Householder's team last week for unprofessional and "bush league" behavior, after attorneys made faces and clicked pens during the government's open statement.