Ex-officer's trial in woman's 2018 death ends in mistrial

Jurors in Franklin County deliberated for about 10 hours over three days but were unable to reach a verdict on the charges against Andrew Mitchell, 58. Prosecutors declined comment Friday on whether they planned to seek a retrial of the former Columbus police vice officer, saying the case was not yet fully adjudicated.

Mitchell was indicted on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges after Donna Castleberry, 23, was shot and killed while sitting in Mitchell's unmarked police vehicle in August 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after she stabbed him in the hand during an undercover prostitution investigation.