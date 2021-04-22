Ex-homeless man with golden voice: I'm running for governor

Ted Williams was propelled into the spotlight in 2011 after he appeared in a video by The Columbus Dispatch panhandling on a highway ramp with a sign advertising his golden voice. The video’s millions of views led to national television appearances and earned Williams numerous voice-over jobs.

Williams announced his latest long-shot political plans this week on Scott Spears’ “Now” radio program on WWGH-FM in Marion. He picked the same station to announce a bid for president in 2015.