Ex-Columbus narcotics officer pleads guilty to drug charge

Marco Merino, 45, was arrested by the FBI in September and accused of distributing approximately 7 1/2 kilograms of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller implicated in overdose deaths in Ohio and elsewhere.

Merino pleaded guilty to drug distribution and to a charge that he accepted $45,000 to protect the safe transport of at least 47 kilograms of cocaine. Those shipments were set up by the FBI and didn't involve actual cocaine, prosecutors said.