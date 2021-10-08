Ex-Cleveland council member sentenced to 6 years in prison

“If you made mistakes, then you could have stepped down,” Adams said. “This is about criminal conduct.”

Adams ordered Johnson to pay $746,000 in restitution to the IRS and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Johnson testified at trial the expense reimbursement reports were accurate and that he had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars helping his constituents during his 40 years on the council.

Johnson also was accused of stealing $50,000 in federal money through payments made to his son and and two people for whom he served as a court-appointed guardian.