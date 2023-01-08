Everett, Archer lead No. 24 St. John's women past Xavier

The Red Storm (14-1, 5-1 Big East Conference) never trailed as they got back on the winning track heading into a Wednesday home game against No. 5 UConn. A 72-51 loss at Seton Hall ended their school-record start on Wednesday.

Archer finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 5 of 7 from the field. Everett was 8 of 11, making her first seven shots.