Evansville faces Akron in Gulf Coast Showcase

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Enrique Freeman has averaged a double-double (13 points and 11.4 rebounds) to lead the way for the Zips. Ali Ali is also a primary contributor, putting up 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Purple Aces are led by Jawaun Newton, who is averaging 14 points and 4.9 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAWAUN: Newton has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Purple Aces have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Zips. Akron has 27 assists on 73 field goals (37 percent) across its previous three contests while Evansville has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.