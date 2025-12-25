Evan Mobley makes a quick return from a calf strain to rejoin the Cavaliers on Christmas

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Mobley had progressed in recent days to playing 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 in practices, then worked out before the game, and the Cavaliers upgraded him from questionable to available to play.

“One thing about Evan I’ve learned, he heals pretty quick,” Atkinson said before the game. “Like, he’s 23. Sometimes age is a factor in these things.”

Mobley was not in the starting lineup, joining players such as Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson in coming off the bench in recent games after returning from their injuries.

Mobley is averaging a career-high 19.1 points per game and adding 9.3 rebounds per game. His addition is another positive for a Cavaliers team that has dealt with injuries during a 17-14 start. But Cleveland came into New York after consecutive victories and Atkinson said he could see momentum starting to build for a team that won 64 games in 2024-25.

