Etienne, Hernández rally Crew to 3-2 victory over Fire

Etienne cut a two-goal deficit in half in the 63rd minute and scored the equalizer in the 75th for Columbus (6-5-7).

Hernández, a 23-year-old Columbian who played for England's Watford club in the Premier League, joined the team after the Crew agreed to pay a club-record transfer fee of just over $10 million. Hernández paid immediate dividends with a goal in the 83rd minute and three points for the Crew.