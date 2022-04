Estrada's 4 RBIs power Giants to 8-1 win, sweep of Guardians

The game-time temperature was 35 degrees, the coldest for a first pitch in a Giants game since 1990.

The weather conditions weren't ideal for players or fans, but they didn't seem to bother Wood in his first appearance against Cleveland since 2013 with Atlanta. The left-hander walked two and struck out five.

Estrada gave the Giants a 2-0 lead in the second with his second homer, a shot to left field that barely cleared the 19-foot wall. Estrada's homer came after Wilmer Flores doubled off the wall in left-center with two outs.

Estrada picked up another RBI in the fourth, when the Guardians failed to turn a double play on his one-out grounder to short as second baseman Owen Miller's return to throw to first skipped into the photographer's pit for an error.

The Giants made it 6-0 in the sixth on Estrada's RBI double and Steven Duggar's run-scoring single off Eli Morgan.

Belt followed a leadoff walk to Austin Slater in the seventh with his third homer.

Cleveland's Austin Hedges ended the shutout in the seventh with an RBI single, his first hit after starting the season hitless in 21 at-bats.

BUNDLED UP

Some flurries swirled in the ballpark as Giants manager Gabe Kapler arrived in the dugout for his pregame media availability.

Stocking caps and winter gloves were again necessary with temperatures in the 30s and a stiff wind blowing in.

Kapler was asked if he remembered the coldest game he played in, and correctly guessed it came when he played for Colorado. What Kapler didn't remember of the 2003 game was that he got three hits.

“I did?” he said, joking he would dig up the video if his players complained about the cold.

UP NEXT

Giants: Continue their four-city trip in New York with RHP Alex Cobb (1-0) starting the first of four games against the Mets, who will counter with RHP Tyler Megill (2-0).

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (0-0) starts the opener of a four-game home series against Chicago's Dallas Keuchel (1-0) and the White Sox.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

