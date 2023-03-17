EPA tells states not to block waste from Ohio derailment

Ohio this week filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern to make sure it pays for the cleanup and environmental and economic damage along with groundwater and soil monitoring in the years ahead.

Norfolk Southern has said it is committed to cleaning up the site and helping the community recover.

Many residents remain worried about what they might have been exposed to and how it will affect the area in the years ahead. Government officials say tests over the past month haven't found dangerous levels of chemicals in the air or water in the area.

The cleanup should be completed in about three months, Regan said on Friday.

So far, crews have removed nearly 5,500 tons of contaminated soil and 7 million gallons of wastewater from the area, according to the EPA.

Three weeks ago, the agency briefly stopped contaminated waste from being removed from the area when concerns were raised about oversight of where it was being shipped to sites in Michigan and Texas. Hazardous waste sites in Ohio and Indiana also have received shipments in recent weeks.