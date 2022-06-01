End game: Browns sign TE Njoku to 4-year contract extension

"We’ve seen David grow throughout his time here and are excited to see his best football over the next several seasons.”

Two years ago, Njoku demanded to be traded after the Browns signed free agent Austin Hooper and drafted Harrison Bryant. The team didn't oblige and Njoku had a change of heart last year.

“I love it here to the core,” he said late last season. “I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career.”

In five seasons, Njoku, who played collegiately at Miami, has 148 receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had his best season in 2018, when he finished with 56 catches for 639 yards.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL