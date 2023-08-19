Encarnacion-Strand homers in 9th as Cincinnati Reds beat Toronto Blue Jays 1-0

Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders

By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders.

Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati's fourth hit of the game.

Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games.

Toronto wasted a terrific performance by José Berríos, who struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed one hit — Matt McLain's one-out single in the sixth — and walked four.

The Blue Jays (67-56), who are in the mix for an AL wild card, finished with three hits in their second straight loss.

Cincinnati got a big lift from Brett Kennedy, who pitched five effective innings in his first major league start since July 4. The right-hander struck out two and walked one.

After Kennedy departed, Buck Farmer, Ian Gibaut, Lucas Sims and Alexis Díaz (5-4) each pitched a hitless inning. Díaz worked a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Kevin Kiermaier (elbow laceration) and RHP Trevor Richards (neck Inflammation) were reinstated from the injured list. OF Nathan Lukes and RHP Jay Jackson were sent to Triple-A Buffalo.

Reds: RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (Tommy John surgery) has been pulled from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Reds left-hander Brandon Williamson (4-2, 4.33 ERA) is the scheduled starter against Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (11-6, 3.95 ERA) on Saturday night.

____

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

