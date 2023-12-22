Enaruna's double-double powers Cleveland State over Western Michigan 90-77

Tristan Enaruna finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cleveland State over Western Michigan 90-77
news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cleveland State over Western Michigan 90-77 on Thursday night.

Enaruna also had four steals for the Vikings (8-5). Jayson Woodrich scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Drew Lowder had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Seth Hubbard led the way for the Broncos (2-9) with 23 points. Western Michigan also got 21 points from Javonte Brown. In addition, Owen Lobsinger finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
3 Butler County communities to see miles of pipeline replaced
2
Read the letter given to Middletown Police Chief David Birk placing him...
3
Wilmington men thrown out of council meeting and arrested are awarded...
4
Butler County voters will see tax issues and more on March primary...
5
1 dead in Hamilton Mason Road crash involving 2 vehicles
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top