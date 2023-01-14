Enaruna's 18 lead Cleveland State past IUPUI 89-54

Enaruna was 6 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Vikings (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams scored 16 points and added three steals. Jayson Woodrich recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

John Egbuta led the way for the Jaguars (3-16, 0-8) with 15 points. Chris Osten added 11 points for IUPUI. In addition, DJ Jackson finished with nine points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Jaguars.