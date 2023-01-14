journal-news logo
Enaruna's 18 lead Cleveland State past IUPUI 89-54

By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Led by Tristan Enaruna's 18 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 89-54

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tristan Enaruna's 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat IUPUI 89-54 on Saturday.

Enaruna was 6 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Vikings (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams scored 16 points and added three steals. Jayson Woodrich recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

John Egbuta led the way for the Jaguars (3-16, 0-8) with 15 points. Chris Osten added 11 points for IUPUI. In addition, DJ Jackson finished with nine points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Jaguars.

NEXT UP

Cleveland State takes on Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Monday, and IUPUI hosts Oakland on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

