Emery's 29 lead Cleveland State over IU Indianapolis 99-86

Led by Chevalier Emery's 29 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the IU Indianapolis Jaguars 99-86 on Monday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chevalier Emery's 29 points helped Cleveland State defeat IU Indianapolis 99-86 on Monday.

Emery shot 8 for 13 and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League). Dayan Nessah scored 23 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line, adding eight rebounds. Jaidon Lipscomb had 15 points and shot 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Jaguars (4-11, 0-4) were led in scoring by Kyler D'Augustino, who finished with 27 points and three steals. IU Indianapolis also got 18 points and seven assists from Finley Woodward, and Matt Compas had 17 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance voted tops in Ohio
2
Hour-long standoff in Middletown ends with arrest of suspect who had...
3
Nightly shelters for homeless at 8 Middletown churches open Sunday
4
Hamilton police investigate synagogue bomb threat
5
New Year’s Day Orienteering for all ages at Butler County park happens...