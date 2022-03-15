Embiid, 76ers set for matchup against the Cavaliers

The teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 125-119 on March 5, with Maxey scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Evan Mobley is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Georges Niang averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Embiid is shooting 46.1% and averaging 32.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.