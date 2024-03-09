Elvis scores 10 of his 15 points in OT, No. 25 Dayton rallies to down VCU 91-68 to go 15-0 at home

Elvis scored 10 of his 15 points in overtime as the Flyers fought back from a 17-point first-half deficit to tie the game in the last 2 1/2 minutes of regulation. Holmes finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading all five Dayton starters in double-digit scoring.

Zeb Jackson had 26 points, including 6 3-pointers in 14 attempts, for VCU (19-12, 11-7). Shulga finished with 14 points.

The notoriously slow-starting Flyers showed signs they might be ambushed again by the Rams, who had prevailed 49-47 in their last lethargic meeting on Feb. 9.

VCU bombed away from the 3-point stripe to start the game, hitting six from long range in the first 10 minutes but cooled off. The Rams jumped out to a 17-point lead at the 10-minute mark until Dayton, which turned the ball over nine times in the half, finally woke up.

A 10-2 run by the Flyers helped them climb back into the game. Dayton closed the deficit to 38-31 at the break but didn't lead in the game until the 5:57 mark of the second half.

BIG PICTURE

VCU: The Rams deserved to win but let Dayton creep back in and outplay them in overtime.

Dayton: The Flyers will reach their goal of getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, regardless of whether they win the conference tournament. They are 21st in the NCAA evaluation rankings.

UP NEXT

Atlantic 10 tournament opens Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York. Schedule still to be determined.

