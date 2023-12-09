Elvis' 24 lead Dayton over Troy 82-70

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kobe Elvis had 24 points in Dayton's 82-70 win against Troy on Saturday.

Elvis was 9 of 15 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Flyers (7-2). Daron Holmes scored 23 points and added 17 rebounds and three blocks. Javon Bennett had 11 points and shot 2 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Trojans (4-5) were led in scoring by Christyon Eugene, who finished with 16 points and six assists. Troy also got 12 points from Aamer Muhammad. Theo Seng also had 11 points.

Troy faces Southern at New Orleans on Tuesday.

Dayton hosts Cincinnati on Dec. 16.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

