Elmer scores 18 as Miami (OH) knocks off Ball State 80-59

Led by Eian Elmer's 18 points, the Miami (OH) RedHawks defeated the Ball State Cardinals 80-59
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Eian Elmer had 18 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-59 victory over Ball State on Saturday night.

Elmer shot 8 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the RedHawks (12-13, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Anderson Mirambeaux had 16 points and Bradley Dean scored 15.

Basheer Jihad and Davion Bailey both scored 18 to pace the Cardinals (12-13, 4-8). Jihad added six rebounds and two blocks. Jalin Anderson had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

