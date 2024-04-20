Elly De La Cruz slugs 3-run HR and Nick Lodolo works 6 strong innings as Reds beat Angels 7-1

Angels starter Tyler Anderson (2-2) also was outstanding. The 34-year-old lefty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run and three hits. He struck out two and walked three.

In the second inning, De La Cruz singled, stole second, stole third and scored on the errant throw by Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe. That was the only Reds run until Tyler Stephenson homered into the upper deck in left field with two outs in the sixth.

The wheels came off for the Angels after Anderson departed with the Reds leading 2-1.

Relievers Adam Cimber and José Cisnero allowed five Cincinnati runs in the eighth, including the three-run shot to left by De La Cruz, his sixth of the season.

Lucas Sims got the Angels in order in the ninth.

The Angels' only run came on an RBI single by Adell in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: INF/OF Brandon Drury returned to the lineup as the designated hitter. He missed three starts with tightness in his left hamstring. Manager Ron Washington said he could start in the field in one of the next two games of the series.

Reds: Infielders Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario were still out with illness. ... Ended the rehab assignment of RHP Ian Gibaut because of renewed forearm discomfort. ... Claimed INF Livan Soto off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.67 ERA) faces off against Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 4.15) as the interleague series continues Saturday night.

