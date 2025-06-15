Elly De La Cruz has 3 RBIs, scores 3 runs as Reds rally to beat Tigers 8-4

Elly De La Cruz homered, scored three times and drove in three runs as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz points to the dugout after hitting a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz points to the dugout after hitting a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Elly De La Cruz homered, scored three times and drove in three runs as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Sunday.

De La Cruz singled and scored in the fourth, had an RBI single before scoring in a four-run eighth and hit a two-run homer in the ninth. He has homered in a career-best four straight games.

Three Tigers’ errors led to five unearned runs. With the Tigers leading 4-2, TJ Friedl led off the eighth with a grounder to the mound, but Brant Hurter misplayed it into a two-base error.

Tigers closer Will Vest (5-1) came in, but Matt McLain singled, putting runners on the corners, and De La Cruz followed with an RBI single.

A failed double-play attempt left the bases loaded, and Will Benson tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Gavin Lux followed with an RBI single and the fourth run scored on a wild pitch. Vest left the game after the play with a possible injury.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jahmai Jones' home run, but the Reds scored twice in the fourth.

De La Cruz led off with a single and took second on a throwing error by Sawyer Gipson-Long. He scored on a single by Tyler Stephenson, and an error by Javier Báez led to a sacrifice fly by Connor Joe.

Key moment

The Reds had runners in scoring position with one out in the fifth and seventh innings, but McLain and Spencer Steer hit into inning-ending double plays.

Key stat

De La Cruz hit .462 with four homers, six RBIs and eight runs scored on Cincinnati's 4-2 road trip.

Up next

Both teams start three-game series on Tuesday. Detroit remains home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates, with RHP Casey Mize (6-2, 2.95) scheduled for the opener against Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.36). The Reds return home to face the Minnesota Twins. LHP Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87) will start for Cincinnati on Tuesday against RHP David Festa (1-1, 4.76).

Cincinnati Reds' Gavin Lux hits a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez runs out a double against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning during a baseball game, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand scores on a Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest wild pitch in the eighth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

