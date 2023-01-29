Ellis, Purdue hold off No. 2 Ohio State 73-65

Purdue (15-6, 6-5) created separation over the next two minutes as Madison Layden scored five-straight points and Ellis made a jumper to go up 65-58.

The Buckeyes made three of eight field goal attempts in the final 2:15 and went 1 of 2 at the free throw line in that span.

Ellis made her fifth 3-pointer with 43 seconds left and sealed Purdue’s win. She finished with 26 points while Cassidy Hardin totaled 15.

Purdue shot 44.8% from 3-point range and 43.1% from the field.

Thierry led Ohio State with 18 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers notched their first back-to-back wins against ranked opponents since 2017-18, and their first top-five win since 2011.

Ohio State: Ohio State shot 41.7%, better than its past two losses, but below its season average. the Buckeyes have had trouble knocking down shots from distance, posting 25% shooting or worse from 3 in their three-game losing streak.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts No. 6 Indiana Feb. 5.

Ohio State: Travels to Wisconsin Wednesday.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

