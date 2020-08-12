Elections chief urges but won't require masks for Ohio vote

But LaRose emphasized that those concerned — though he argues unjustly — about the safety of absentee voting can take advantage of 28 days of early voting across the state or vote in person.

The mask recommendation was part of a 48-point voting safety plan that LaRose, a Republican, sent to the battleground state's 88 county boards of elections ahead of the presidential election. All are based on recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While emphasizing the accessibility of voting in Ohio, LaRose's plan stopped short of expanding the number of drop boxes where Ohioans will be able to hand-deliver their ballots this fall. A single drop box will be available in each county for now, LaRose said, which is in keeping with what he contends he is authorized to provide.

“Candidly, I think this is a question for the General Assembly,” he said. He said adding new drop boxes could risk litigation, which could burden election boards to and confuse voters.

LaRose said 35,000 poll workers are desperately needed in order to open voting locations statewide.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. Early voting begins Oct. 6.