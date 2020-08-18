Elections chief: Postage makes 'every mail box a drop box'

But LaRose said even using money from his office budget will require the OK of the powerful state Controlling Board, a spending oversight panel — a contention Democrats refute.

In a letter to LaRose Tuesday, legislative Democrats contended that he already has both the power and the authorization he needs to add drop boxes and to pay ballot postage.

The legislators noted that the Controlling Board already approved LaRose covering eligible election expenses from CARES Act money back in June. They noted that the U.S. Election Assistance Commission has issued guidance listing postage among eligible uses of that federal COVID-19 relief money.

“What more do you need?” they asked. “We are still waiting to see your spending plan for the CARES Act money and we urge you to prioritize paying return postage.”

LaRose said he will make to the board to approve $3 million in funds from his offices Business Services Division for the postage. His office doesn't expect costs of postage to exceed $2 million.