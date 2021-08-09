El Salvador World Cup qualifier vs. US to be in San Salvador

FIFA and CONCACAF, the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body, said Monday the Sept. 2 match will kick off at 8:05 p.m. local time (10:05 p.m. EDT).

The U.S. will host Canada on Sept. 5 at Nashville, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. CDT (8 p.m. EDT) and will play Honduras at San Pedro Sula on Sept. 8 at 8:05 p.m. local time (10:05 p.m. EDT).