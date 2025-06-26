Effort to repeal Ohio ban on college DEI programs, faculty strikes falls short

Absent those signatures, Senate Bill 1 is now free to become law on Friday, its initial effective date.

The legislation cleared the GOP-led Legislature and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in March. Supporters say it will protect "intellectual diversity," including welcoming more conservative voices on campuses.

Opponents of the legislation numbered in the thousands. Educators and students delivered hours of opposition testimony and staged protests at the Statehouse, decrying the measure as an anti-labor government encroachment on academic freedom.

Besides eliminating DEI programs, the bill prohibits schools from endorsing or opposing any “controversial beliefs or topics,” which it defines as anything related to climate policies, electoral politics, foreign policy, DEI programs, immigration policy, marriage or abortion.

It also outlaws faculty strikes, eliminates the voting rights of student trustees at The Ohio State University, requires every Ohio college student to take a three-hour civics education course, and imposes dozens of other programmatic and administrative changes on the state’s 14 public universities and 23 community colleges.

Schools that violate the measure would risk losing their state funding.