Editorial Roundup: Ohio

It might be all of those things, or none of them.

Still, if you were subpoenaed by a Congressional committee to appear before it to testify you would likely comply, or be taken into custody for defying it. That is a rule of law.

The committee has hearings scheduled this month, beginning next week.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, who represents portions of Erie, Huron and Lorain counties, Sandusky County and several other western Ohio counties to near the Ohio-Indiana border in his gerrymandered 4th District, has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jordan has not agreed to appear, and he’s raised objections that his subpoena is not constitutional. That is, he says, because he has “no relevant” information that would advance the committee’s investigation.

But Jordan already has acknowledged he spoke with President Donald Trump on the day of the insurrection and there are texts the committee has obtained that suggest he was aware of what was planned that day, or involved more deeply.

Although he’s refused to answer questions from local media for 17 months, he’s spoken extensively about his views on this and other topics to friendly news outlets. His claims that he wasn’t in the know — given his close relationship to Trump — aren’t credible. In fact they seem obviously contrived.

Jordan is one of five House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, that the committee subpoenaed in May to appear before it. U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Mo Brooks of Alabama are the others. All have deposition dates scheduled over the next two weeks, according to reports.

The American people are owed a full explanation about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Jordan should testify. It’s just that simple.

___

Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. June 3, 2022.

Editorial: A promising future at Ohio Assembly

Ford Country is about to get a lot bigger in Lorain County.

That welcome news is thanks to a massive expansion planned for Ford Motor Co.’s Ohio Assembly Plant, where the automaker intends to build a new electric commercial vehicle. To do so, Ford will invest $1.5 billion in the 419-acre plant.

It also plans to hire an additional 1,800 workers for good-paying union jobs, more than doubling the current workforce of 1,771 employees at the plant, which straddles Avon Lake, Sheffield and Sheffield Lake.

Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, a division of the company focused on its traditional vehicles, said the new vehicle would be available by the middle of the decade, with work on the plant starting much sooner.

“You will see shovels in the ground later this year,” Galhotra told Ford workers assembled at the plant Thursday for the company’s announcement of its plans.

All of this promises to be a huge boon for the county, especially because it comes a little more than a year after Ford pulled back on plans to build a “next generation” vehicle at Ohio Assembly. The company had promised to invest roughly $900 million in the plant and create 1,500 new jobs.

As much as the company’s new plans came as a relief for Lorain County, they also provided good news in other communities. In total, Ford intends to add 6,200 jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as part of a $3.7 billion investment over the next four years.

It’s part of the company’s shift toward electric vehicles, which are growing in popularity. For instance, Ford had to stop taking reservations for its new F-150 Lightning pickup because of high demand.

Ford is hardly alone in looking to transition away from the internal combustion engine. Other automakers are revving up production of electric vehicles as well. That transition would be good for the environment and should decrease American reliance on gasoline, which has soared in price thanks in part to the war in Ukraine.

There are still a lot of details we don’t know yet, including the specifics of the vehicle, where exactly the expansion will be built and what it will mean for income taxes in the communities where the plant sits.

Still, Avon Lake Economic Development Director Ted Esborn argued that the immediate focus shouldn’t be on tax revenue, but on what the investment will mean for the future of the plant.

“How many times in the last 40 years have Avon Lakers faced the threat of the plant’s closing?” Esborn said. “Any investment bodes well for the future of a plant, but this investment is special. Ford is giving Ohio Assembly Plant the ability to produce electric vehicles, which are a huge part of the company’s plan for the future. That gives us reason to celebrate, today, the safeguarding of the plant into future decades.”

Although the company should share more specifics as soon as possible, Esborn was right that such a significant investment seems to indicate Ford sees Ohio Assembly as an integral part of its future.

The long-term viability of the plant has been called into question in the past, including when Ford has closed plants and relocated products over the years. Among the plants it closed was the Lorain Assembly Plant.

There’s also the broader economic impact of such a massive expansion of the plant to consider. Galhotra estimated that each Ford job would help create another 12 to 14 jobs in the local economy

Another issue that hasn’t been fully fleshed out yet is the $200 million in incentives Ohio is offering Ford for its investments in the state. In addition to the $1.5 billion the company is planning to invest at Ohio Assembly and the 1,800 jobs it is planning to create there, it plans to spend $100 million on upgrades at plants in Lima and Sharonville, creating another 90 jobs.

DeWine said he would provide details on the incentive package at a later date. He similarly delayed providing details on the roughly $2 billion that the state is giving Intel for a $20 billion project in central Ohio.

There should be no delay in sharing the specifics of such deals with taxpayers, who will be footing the bill.

Nevertheless, DeWine was right when he pronounced Thursday “a good day for Lorain County.”

It will be an even better day when the first new vehicle rolls off the line.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. June 5, 2022.

Editorial: Don’t let ticks ruin summer for you, pets

It may seem a small matter — in some cases, a very small matter — but this year could be a banner year for an irritating and potentially dangerous parasite: ticks. Ohio State University Extension experts say both the tick population and, therefore, the diseases they spread are on the rise in the state.

“Ticks are extraordinarily adaptable and can travel on host animals,” said Tim McDermott, an educator with Ohio State University Extension. “Ticks expand when their habitat range expands due to global climate change. They take advantage of what they can take advantage of to move to new spaces. So now, every year going forward has the potential to be bad, and you should go into each tick season thinking about how you can keep you and your family tick-safe.”

If you have pets, make sure they are treated or collared with a repellent (for their own sake, and yours); and check them for parasites when they come into the house. Wash their bedding regularly, too.

Protect yourself as well, by wearing light clothing, applying tick repellent, doing frequent checks during and after outdoor activities; and knowing the best methods for removing an attached tick.

“Keep your yard mowed, and do not allow brush or leaf litter to accumulate,” McDermott said. “Remove brush, tall weeds and grass in order to eliminate the habitat of rodents and other small mammals, which serve as hosts for ticks as well as serve as prime tick habitat.”

Finally, if you have been exposed to a tick bite, don’t wait to call your doctor. “It’s very important to receive the appropriate treatment as soon as possible,” McDermott said.

Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever are just the start of what ticks can transmit. If this season is going to be booming for ticks, then we must be even more vigilant. Take the necessary precautions and avoid letting these tiny pests take a bite out of your summer.

___

Toledo Blade. June 3, 2022.

Editorial: An STRS audit

An audit of the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio told some stories, yet failed to tell the whole story.

We’ve waited six years beyond the legal deadline for an independent fiduciary audit of the STRS. Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based Funston Advisory Services was paid $663,800 to examine the $100 billion fund. The fund provides retirement income for a half million current and retired Ohio teachers.

STRS is under fire by members, who don’t pay into Social Security and have all retirement benefits riding on the state fund, for a 100 percent loss on a $500 million investment in Panda Power, a Texas independent electric company.

Simultaneously, the state auditor’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating whether STRS understated alternative investment management fees in 2018. That decision may have enabled bonus payments of $7.8 million to internal investment staff.

Nationally prominent pension lawyer Ted Siedle, hired by the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, issued a report concluding that the costs for investment management would have been much cheaper using low cost index funds. Mr. Siedel says index funds would have added $400 million a year to the STRS bottom line.

The Funston audit disputes the Siedle study, saying STRS is in the top 25 percent of all public pension funds, achieving the performance with lower than average fees for pensions and has produced nearly 20 percent annual returns in a private equity portfolio.

Funston’s report mirrors what the leadership of STRS claims. What it doesn’t tell you is the actual investment results on the $20 billion alternative portfolio is provided by the outside investment managers. STRS knows who it invested with and how much it provided, but it is blind to holdings in the portfolio and expenses associated with those investments. Without that information, the performance and expense is impossible to verify. What can’t be verified should not be trusted.

The Funston report does include some good recommendations. Funston recommends STRS establish a third-party valuation process for alternative investments to ensure transparency. In addition the audit recommends external manager fee reporting which include performance and incentive fees, partner profit shares, and pass-through expenses from portfolio companies to the retirement fund.

Ohio has five pension funds with $266 billion covering more than 2 million people. None of them can independently validate the fees, expenses or asset values of their alternative investments. The Funston recommendations, as limited as they are, should be applied across the board immediately.

___

Clevelan Plain Dealer. June 5, 2022.

Editorial: Gov. DeWine should not be deferring to lawmakers on Ohio’s gun and school-safety policies

Gov. Mike DeWine has seemingly surrendered any control over game-changing school- and gun-safety measures to a General Assembly that couldn’t care less.

DeWine has said, in so many words that, especially as to gun safety, he’ll only fight battles with legislators that he is likely to win. And that, rather than fight his fellow Republicans in the legislature, he’ll sign into law misguided gun-liberalization measures -- even those strongly opposed by state law-enforcement groups.

So much for using the governorship as a “bully pulpit” from which to urge the greater good for all the people of Ohio. So much for intellectual and moral leadership on politically tough issues.

Last week, DeWine also applauded the legislature’s passage of House Bill 99, slashing training requirements for armed teachers -- despite the evidence of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that even trained police officers will hesitate to confront a better-armed gunman.

After the horrifying May 24 Uvalde massacre of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, DeWine did act. He did what he did after the horrifying August 2019 mass shooting in Dayton -- proposing a package of modest measures that he could accomplish mostly on his own or that a gun-worshipping legislature just might consider.

Some of the gun-reform ideas DeWine offered this year were also among those he’d proposed after the Dayton shooting claimed nine innocent ives. Back then, the General Assembly all but insulted DeWine by refusing to act on his commendable “STRONG Ohio” package of gun-safety measures.

In 2019, then-Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, while arguing for tougher measures, supported DeWine’s efforts. But this year, Whaley, now DeWine’s Democratic opponent for governor, called them “pathetic.”

That’s an overreach. DeWine’s latest proposals contain a number of worthwhile measures on school safety.

But the label could stick to a governor who has rendered himself or been rendered toothless on gun laws by a legislature that seemingly knows no bounds in the reckless gun measures it passes and sends to DeWine’s desk for his meek acquiescence.

In January 2021, DeWine signed into law a “stand your ground” law (Senate Bill 175 of 2019-20) that eliminated any duty to retreat.

Then, earlier this year, DeWine signed the “permit-less” concealed-carry firearms law (Senate Bill 215), which eliminates Ohio’s concealed-carry licensure requirements, and with them, the required training and background checks. When SB 215 takes effect a week from tomorrow, on June 13, it will put Ohio exactly at the bottom of the slippery slope bystanders foresaw when then-Gov. Bob Taft signed Ohio’s original concealed-carry-permit law, in January 2004.

In the wake of the Uvalde massacre, DeWine has proposed a series of constructive if middling steps to protect Ohio pupils and teachers:

(asterisk) Ohio’s state Public Safety and Education departments will provide “comprehensive, evidence-based behavioral threat assessment training for all Ohio educators.”

(asterisk) The Ohio School Safety Center will boost the size of its school liaison staff and help schools and police annually review schools’ security and vulnerability.

(asterisk) Every Ohio school building, public and private, DeWine said, “should meet the best practices for school safety,” including “hardening” school buildings.

He’s also proposed:

(asterisk) Enhanced criminal penalties for violent crime.

(asterisk) A legislative mandate “that local court and law enforcement agencies enter all of their warrants and protection orders into the appropriate state and national databases within 48 hours after they are issued.”

Each of the steps DeWine is proposing offers some useful ideas. But it would certainly be fair to term DeWine’s program marginal, given the scope of the problem.

True, it’s an election year, and the General Assembly is hardly prepared to take political risks. The problem is that the next General Assembly, to be elected Nov. 8 from GOP-gerrymandered districts, is hardly likely to be more amenable to gun-safety reforms. Moreover, thanks in part to their generous campaign contributions, Ohio and national gun groups find a lot of doors open to them at the Ohio Statehouse.

Still, in the larger scheme of things, it’s a governor’s responsibility to lead not just public policy but also public opinion. On that front, Mike DeWine seems to have thrown in the towel – to have accepted the Statehouse status quo. That’s not leadership. And on this issue, Ohio needs the leadership only a determined governor can provide.

