Editorial Roundup: Ohio

The FCC licenses TV and radio stations, and peaceful protests and demonstrations often require permits.

If Ohio Republican lawmakers have their way — and chances are good that they will — no license will be required to carry a concealed gun.

A week before Christmas, and as the homicide rate from gun violence soared in Ohio cities, the Republican-lead Senate voted to remove almost all requirements for carrying a concealed weapon.

The maleficence came just weeks after the House passed a similar bill and just days before schools here and across the nation notified parents about a TikTok challenge threatening schools with gun violence.

House members will battle it out with senators over which version goes to the governor to sign or reject one.

We urge Gov. Mike DeWine to veto whichever version comes to his desk and send a message that he intends to do something to curb gun violence — a pledge he made following the 2019 Dayton mass shooting that saw nine people mowed down by bullets within minutes.

The bills come as gun violence increases.

Ohio’s homicide rate grew 38% between 2019 and 2020, according CDC information the Pew research Center analyzed.

This year surpassed 2020 as the deadliest year in the history of Columbus more than a month ago with the shooting death of 23-year-old Eric Washington Jr. in the 3500 block of Fremont Street.

There have been more than 190 homicides so far this year in Columbus. Shooting was listed as the cause of all but a handful of them.

Nationally, there were 21,570 homicides in 2020, up 29% from 16,669 in 2019, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.

Firearms were involved in 77% of homicides in 2020.

Mid-year, the 2021 homicide count was outpacing last year’s count, according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a coalition of the nation’s largest police agencies.

To date, DeWine and Republican lawmakers have clearly taken the Dayton crowd’s cries of “do something” following the massacre in the wrong direction.

Two women hold hands as Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children held an anti-gun violence rally and march at Columbus City Hall in August.

They have done something alright — just the opposite of what those who want less gun violence had hoped for.

People debated, will he or won’t he? But the governor ultimately added his John Hancock to the controversial “stand your ground” measure after lawmakers from his own party declined to give serious consideration to the fairly comprehensive plan he introduced following the mass shooting.

“We owe it to the victims. We owe it to the families and to all Ohioans to finish the job and get this done,” DeWine said a year after the murders and with few of his changes implemented. “I am committed.”

Also up in the air is House Bill 99, which would inexplicably and inexcusably reduce the amount of training a school employee would be required to receive to be legally armed in a school, on a school bus or at a school activity.

Like school districts in many other states, those here can decide whether staff can carry firearms or not. To be armed at school, teachers, custodians and bus drivers currently must complete about 728 hours of peace officer training.

That would drop down to 18 hours of general training and two hours of handgun training if the bill passes.

Ohio first passed its CCW law in 2004. More than 700,000 Ohioans are currently licensed.

If DeWine signs the Senate’s “permitless carry law,” anyone 21 years or older who is legally allowed to own a firearm would be allowed to carry a concealed weapon in Ohio.

The requirement that they take a class first to do so legally would be dropped, as would the requirement for a gun owner to “promptly” inform law enforcement that they’re armed.

Gun owners would face a second-degree misdemeanor if they didn’t disclose that they were armed when asked by a police officer.

Ohio’s Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Mayors Alliance and Democrats in both chambers are among those opposed to the Senate bill and the simpler one proposed by the House.

There is a big difference between being anti-gun and wanting reasonable gun laws.

Ohioans get it, even if our lawmakers’ actions demonstrate otherwise.

Ninety percent of Ohio voters who took part in a 2019 Quinnipiac Poll supported universal gun background checks.

“We believe that passing this bill will increase violent crime, it will increase police-involved shootings, and more innocent victims being caught in the crossfire,” Ohio Mayors Alliance Director Keary McCarthy told the Dispatch after the Senate bill passed.

Let’s hope that DeWine finally does something and takes a stand against lawmakers hellbent on making Ohio less safe.

___

Toledo Blade. Dec. 22, 2021.

Editorial: Unnecessary burdens

House Bill 126 is the same disaster it was months ago. Now it has passed the state Senate and must return to the House to concur with some changes made by the Senate. This is another piece of legislation from our General Assembly designed to appeal to a constituency rather than put good policy into place.

If this bill ever reaches the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine, God forbid, he should veto it. It probably will reach his desk in some form — a testament to the complete foolhardiness of the current majority of the Ohio General Assembly.

Sure, everyone hates property taxes, but they remain essential to funding basic functions of government — schools, for instance. Perhaps the sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township), would rather have income taxes increased to fund schools. Or perhaps he’d rather not fund public schools at all. That obviously can’t happen.

The bill directs an attack on local decisions on school funding, as state Sen. Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo) pointed out. The bill is opposed by many county commissions across the state.

Spending money on schools does not stifle economic development. It’s just the opposite. Good schools foster economic development. Only a fool would think otherwise.

The reality is the school funding system in Ohio remains unconstitutional. The bill will lead to courts ordering tax increases to ensure fair school funding across Ohio.

Adding another layer of paperwork and bureaucracy to the already cumbersome process of revisions to property valuations simply doesn’t make sense. That’s precisely what this bill would require.

School boards seek changes to property valuations during hearings before county boards of revision. The challenge is designed to make sure local school systems get their fair share of property taxes to fund education.

Sufficient guarantees for property owners already exist within the law when an owner wants to fight a valuation change during the board of revision process.

The bill is touted as a method to save property owners money if they decide to contest a revision. That’s not really what the bill does; it simply makes the process more onerous for school boards and other local taxing authorities.

Property owners have the right to be heard and appeal tax decisions under current law. There is no need to add additional requirements.

Despite the passage of the national infrastructure plan, Ohio schools struggle to make budgets work and pay for the basic necessities. Now, this bill threatens to make things more difficult.

This bill puts burdens on boards of education when questioning property valuations. The last thing boards need to be doing is spending funds jumping through more hoops to contest property taxes.

If H.B. 126 comes to Mr. DeWine’s desk, he should veto the bill.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. Dec. 26, 2021.

Editorial: Unified ARP plan would aid Valley most

We applaud the continuing and in-depth debate by council members representing the region’s two largest cities, Youngstown and Warren, regarding how best to allocate American Rescue Plan funds awarded to the cities.

Youngstown is set to receive nearly $83 million in ARP funds for projects in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Just about 15 miles to the northwest, Warren will receive some $28 million.

This immense amount of money deserves significant discussion among elected officials, residents and economic development leaders.

Now, discussion in both cities has turned to more grassroots needs of individual wards or neighborhoods.

Improvements to infrastructure, residential neighborhood upgrades, home demolitions or ways to fight crime or invest in business and economic development are among topics being debated.

Indeed, investing funds in any of these missions could make an impact our Valley’s cities for decades to come. We know, however, residents and city leaders won’t always agree, and frankly, we believe they may not be thinking big enough or about ways to collaborate.

First and foremost, we renew our plea for these elected officials to move forward with the utmost caution. Further, we urge research in the past, present and future. We must think big and invite to the table officials from local and state economic development agencies, hearing their suggestions on how best to maximize these funds through pooled resources or utilization of the funds, possibly as seed money for future grants.

As we have stated previously in this space, we still believe addressing infrastructure needs, including broadband expansion, are good places to start.

Now, some leaders in both cities are suggesting that the ward council members should lead distribution of these funds in their wards.

Youngstown City Council’s finance committee has sought an allocation of $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act money “to be used specifically and equally in each of the seven wards of the city” that would be controlled by city council, according to an ordinance.

Now, Warren also is debating such a resolution.

While we agree ward council members should know best the needs of their regions, we are very concerned and would oppose vehemently any plans to hand over total control of distribution of portions of these funds to any one individual member of council.

Rather, a system must be in place to ensure a member of the administration or the city’s finance department and council as a whole is involved in overseeing expenditures. There must be complete checks and balances to ensure the funds are being spent properly and in the best interest of residents of the city and our Valley, and with the utmost transparency.

Unequivocally, city neighborhoods need improvement. But the value of this once-in-a-generation opportunity must not be minimized. A large citywide or even Valley-wide vision must be maintained when planning the funds’ use.

If ARP funds are being considered for home demolitions or other blight removal, for example, then they must be coupled with a solid plan for reuse of the land. Vacant parcels in residential areas, for instance, generally don’t lend themselves to reuse unless new homes are being built there. At a time when a massive housing shortage exists in our Valley, perhaps that is an idea that could be explored.

Of course, the homes are only a part of the city’s blight. If city leaders are permitted and decide to direct some of the funds to demolition of the blighted former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital in Warren, for instance, they should first be whittling out a plan for economic development of that land.

One way to do that is to look back and then look forward. A comprehensive plan that spells out where the city is going in terms of zoning or economic development should be the basis for all these discussions.

Undoubtedly, officials must focus on projects that will affect the greatest number of people, improve quality of life and assist in business growth and economic development.

From our vantage point, parceling out these funds as small rewards to ward constituents or council members falls short of that critically important large picture.

___

Willoughby News-Herald. Dec. 18, 2021.

Editorial: Little Annie’s Hope Train applauded for the good work it does

Nonprofit organizations don’t always need to have large staffs and hefty financial budgets to carry out their missions successfully.

If you need proof, take a closer look at Little Annie’s Hope Train. The charity, which President and founder Anne Kline operates out of her Mentor home, aims to provide any individual in need with food, essential supplies or shelter.

“In the last two or three years, it’s really turned into a powerful, grassroots organization I am proud of,” said Kline, in a recent News-Herald story.

Her nonprofit stocks roughly 20 food pantries in the area, as well as takes survival supplies to those living in the woods, tent cities and homeless camps. The nonprofit furnishes sleeping bags, tents, tarps and beds for children who’ve never had a bed to call their own, as well as laundromat vouchers to the homeless.

In addition, the nonprofit provides assistance for people who are in need of obtaining their birth certificate and/or state ID.

“They may have lost it in a fire or when they’ve been forced to leave,” Kline said. “We provide new school supplies for students in the area, haircut vouchers, and we work anywhere between Fairport Harbor and Akron, but primarily in Painesville and Cleveland. We go to men’s and women’s shelters, and take lunches, hiking kits and meal kits.”

The start of Little Annie’s Hope Train dates back roughly six years ago and is the result of several experiences that Kline had.

Kline is a retired inner-city school teacher who used to take her seventh- and eighth-grade students to St. Augustine Hunger Center in Tremont to serve hot meals to the community. Through that activity, she would notice many people coming in with their personal belongings in a garbage bag or shopping cart.

Eventually, Kline met a gentleman at the West Side Market who was selling a street newsletter to customers.

“He and I engaged in a conversation and he shared with me how he became homeless,” Kline recalled. “I also read a column about a tent city that had been intentionally set on fire down by the Flats along the river.

“Then, I saw the movie ‘The Blind Side’ and I read the book the real life couple who adopted Michael Oher wrote. It was all about the power of giving they had instilled in their kids.”

When she finished reading the book, Kline thought that she was not doing enough with her life. It was then she started preparing what she calls “blessing bags” for the less fortunate. People started to donate money and Little Annie’s Hope Train became a nonprofit.

“I have a board of five other women. We have no overhead and we take no salary,” Kline said. “I have great difficulty in asking for help. It’s primarily by word of mouth and social media, because I refuse to spend any money on advertising. I want every single penny to go directly to those in need.”

Kline recalls a phone call she received three years ago in regard to a veteran in Painesville who had been homeless for about 40 years and had reached his breaking point.

“He reached out to us and we were able to put him up in a motel for a couple of weeks,” Kline said. “We took him some clean clothing, food, hygiene products and Extended Housing helped him get a place to stay. He’s doing well.”

Kline also recalls getting a homeless woman in Willoughby who was about 65 into a motel for a couple of weeks.

“It’s a reality check and a reminder,” Kline said. “I have friends or neighbors who will share with other people what I do and that’s how it’s evolved. I’ve been blown out of the water by the goodness of so many.”

We’re sure that many people who have been helped by Little Annie’s Hope Train also can attest to Kline’s generosity and willingness to serve others.

Here’s hoping that many more donors will emerge, and ensure that Little Annie’s Hope Train stays on track in its efforts to help people going through tough times in Northeast Ohio.

___

Marietta Times. Dec. 23, 2021.

Editorial: Grateful to National Guard, but we could help too

Last week, members of the Ohio National Guard found out they were getting a deployment for Christmas. Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was mobilizing 1,050 members to hospitals across the state where help is needed in tackling COVID-related staffing shortages.

According to Axios, more than 4,700 people were hospitalized in Ohio for COVID-19, at the time of DeWine’s announcement. That is approximately 20% of hospital patients in the state — the highest number this year, and “rapidly approaching an all-time high,” the governor’s office said.

As the omicron variant threatens to increase the already overwhelming volume of patients seen in our state’s hospitals, the staffing shortages will only become a bigger problem. Burnout suffered by those who have been working on the front line of this pandemic for nearly 2 years now is very real. They can use all the help they can get.

So, 1,050 National Guard members, including 150 who are highly trained medical professionals, according to Axios, are on their way to help. The rest will be helping with patient transport, housekeeping and food services. Their duty began Monday — five days before Christmas.

While we are grateful there are those among us willing to take on such a responsibility, no matter what time of year the need arises, it is a shame we know there are still too many not doing all they can to stop the spread of this monster.

Still, our thanks go out to the members of the Ohio National Guard willing, as always, to answer the call.

END