Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Now, some GOP lawmakers -- led by state Sen. Steve Huffman of Tipp City in southwest Ohio, who opposed that 2019 gas-tax compromise -- want to unwind that deal and return to the old gas and diesel tax rates of 28 cents per gallon, at least for the next five years.

Huffman has introduced Senate Bill 277, which would slash gas taxes 27% and diesel fuel taxes 40%. The gas-tax reduction would amount to 10.5 cents per gallon, or a little over $1 for every 10 gallons pumped.

A number of the GOP legislators who’ve signed on to his bill -- including state Sens. Kristina Roegner, of Hudson, and Mark Romanchuk, of Ontario (who was then in the Ohio House) -- also opposed the 2019 deal.

Their excuse this time: rising gas prices. Appealing though that cause may be -- and many Ohioans have suffered sticker shock at seeing $4-a-gallon and higher gas prices -- it’s short-sighted and wrong.

Short-sighted, given the still-pressing need to repair, improve and expand Ohio’s network of roads and bridges. And mistaken to believe that gas taxes are helping inflate gas costs -- they aren’t.

As cleveland.com’s Sean McDonnell recently pointed out, Ohio and federal taxes are charged on a per-gallon basis. They do not rise with the price of gas. What’s more, even federal and state taxes combined make up a relatively small part of what people pay at the pump.

What’s driving up gas costs aren’t Ohio gas taxes. The real spur are market jitters over oil and gas supplies as anti-Russian sanctions tied to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine take hold. And few Ohioans would quibble with the need to exact an economic price from Russia and its oil oligarchs, even if it causes higher prices here.

What’s more, the need to repair Ohio bridges and roads hasn’t magically gone away. As DeWine argued three years ago, having sufficient state and local resources to keep bridges and roads save is a fundamental role of a responsive and responsible government.

Little wonder that DeWine today strongly opposes the Huffman bill.

“We need this money to keep our roads going and repair our roads and make our roads safer,” DeWine said, “so it would just be a mistake to do that,” the Statehouse News Bureau reported.

The fuel-tax rollback in SB 277 would dearly cost both state and local governments, crimping their capacity to maintain, repair and improve roads and bridges, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Service Commission.

According to LSC analysts, the bill, if passed as introduced, would slash the Ohio Department of Transportation’s budget by $481 million during the year that will begin July 1, and by an additional $492 million in the year after that, for a total of $973 million. In round numbers, that’s $1 billion in unfilled potholes, rickety bridges and dangerous intersections.

Huffman counters that Ohio will receive substantial federal infrastructure funding. But that’s a one-time pool, when Ohio roads and bridges need continuous upkeep.

Likewise, Ohio’s local governments would lose almost $800 million over two years to maintain, repair and improve local streets and roads.

Over two years, the estimated losses to the state’s counties would be $296 million; to cities and villages, $342 million; and to townships, $160 million. And for ODOT as well as for those local governments – county, municipal and township – the annual losses would increase in each succeeding year.

DeWine is correct. It would be a major and foolish mistake to cut transportation funding – something crucial not only to Ohioans’ safety but also Ohio’s economy. And it’s telling that a number of the legislators behind this proposed gas-tax reduction are those who opposed the gas-tax increase in the first place.

___

Columbus Dispatch. March 20, 2022.

Editorial: Mike DeWine’s promise to curb gun deaths now rings hollow

“If we do these things, it will matter.”

Words spoken almost three years ago in the wake of the Dayton shootings that killed nine and wounded 27. Words spoken as Gov. Mike DeWine rolled out a laundry list of proposals intended to curb gun deaths.

Words that now ring hollow.

When DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 into law on Monday – allowing Ohio residents 21 and older to conceal firearms they are legally allowed to own without training or permits – he sent a message that the lives lost in Dayton’s Oregon District, along with others taken by gun violence, didn’t matter.

But there is no surprise here, given the governor’s history of flip-flopping on gun issues.

While in Congress, DeWine touted background checks at gun shows and a ban on assault weapons. A Columbus Dispatch article from 2002 hailed DeWine, then a U.S. senator, as a “Republican who’s not afraid to stand up to the National Rifle Association.”

However, within the next decade, DeWine would reinvent himself as more pro-Second Amendment, more pro-gun, going so far as to support efforts to arm teachers after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

DeWine’s decision to team-up with running mate Jon Husted, an NRA favorite, was an effective pairing that won endorsements from Buckeye Firearms Association and the NRA in 2018, as well as the election.

DeWine remains in gun rights advocates’ good graces for signing into law the “stand your ground” and permit-less carry gun bills.

“Gov. DeWine made a campaign promise to Buckeye Firearms Association and to Ohio’s 4 million gun owners that he would sign a constitutional carry bill if it was put on his desk,” Dean Rieck, executive director of Buckeye Firearms Association, said after the signing of Senate Bill 215. “And he has fulfilled his promise.”

In fulfilling that promise, the governor broke his pledge to the crowd of mourners in Dayton he’d told, “If we do these things, it will matter.”

Words that now ring hollow.

The timing of Senate Bill 215 becoming law is telling. After all, DeWine is up for reelection this year. It certainly couldn’t hurt to have gun-rights supporters firmly on his side - especially in the Republican primary.

Just as many DeWine detractors are out in full force, from former Dayton mayor-turned gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley – “… when he promised the people of Dayton that he would do something, he wasn’t meaningful about it at all” – to a Dispatch letter to the editor calling the governor “a coward for caving to his party’s prostitution to the powerful gun lobbies.”

It’s ironic that DeWine once earned an “F” rating from the NRA, his new fan club. But in this instance, “F” could very well stand for “forethought,” which the governor should have exercised more of before brandishing the pen.

A bit more careful consideration of what could happen in the future with such lax regulations on where and how weapons can be carried might have led him to the likely outcome: more people carrying guns potentially without training equal more people dying.

The signing came just days after a spate of separate shootings took place in Columbus within 12 hours of each other on March 11. Two people were killed, and four others wounded. One incident involved a shooter standing on Interstate 71 firing a handgun at vehicles near the Gemini Place interchange, striking at least three vehicles. Fortunately, no motorist injuries were reported before Columbus police wounded the gunman.

Surely, some supporters of the new law will point to incidents like the I-71 shootings as proof that, “If there’d just been a good guy with a gun …” Chances are great that an armed would-be hero would only escalate the situation and further endanger innocent lives.

Under duress, the shooting accuracy of trained deputies and police officers drops to about 40%, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. A “good guy with a gun” – especially one with no training – is bound to be even more anxious and off-target.

“But I’m a law-abiding gun owner, not a criminal,” is another popular argument. What it really means is, “I am a law-abiding gun owner, but the laws should be ones I agree with.”

McGuffey said it is a “fantasy” to think the new law, which goes into effect, June 12, will make us safer. The law comes at a time when guns are increasingly used in homicides, which have increased in Ohio over the past two decades, according to research by the Health Policy Institute of Ohio.

Researchers found that in 1999, there were 450 homicides in Ohio. Two decades later, that number would more than double to 1,004. Researchers also reported that 57% of homicides in 1999 involved firearms, compared to 82% in 2020. With numbers already on the rise before the bill’s signing, it seems only logical to expect this upward trend to continue.

Columbus is still recovering from 2021, which saw more than 200 homicides, breaking a record.

“After seeing what happened in 2020 and also in 2021 with a lot of the riots and the other unrest around the country, I think that people started to realize why we wanted this and why Ohioans shouldn’t have to get a license in order to carry or protect themselves,” Dean Rieck said.

This school of thought is frightening and dangerous. All it takes is one moment in a high-emotion situation — say, a protest — it could be a momentary exchange of angry words or a moment of fear. A gun is drawn and lives are altered forever. No one is exempt from crimes of passion, even law-abiding gun owners.

That’s the scary thing about measures such as Senate Bill 215, which was opposed by police organizations who worry less training will make communities less safe. People truly believe they “need” such laws to protect their rights. Lest firearms rights advocates think bill opponents are trying to take away their guns, that is not true in most cases. Gun control and regulation are not tantamount to elimination. Requirements like training and permits are more common sense than Draconian.

It’s a safe bet that most people would feel safer in the company of a trained, licensed gun owner than an untrained one. The outcry against these regulations is incomprehensible.

Gov. DeWine had one job, and that was keeping a promise not just to his supporters but to those he promised he would “do something” to decrease gun violence.

Words that now ring hollow.

___

Toledo Blade. March 19, 2022.

Editorial: More frivolous impeachment follies

If anyone deserves to be impeached, it’s not Maureen O’Connor, the Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice. Instead the members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, and the state legislators behind them, ought to resign.

Chief Justice O’Connor is doing her job. She’s enforcing constitutional amendments passed by Ohio voters. She’s doing the will of the people which the majority of legislators and the redistricting commission have been unwilling to acknowledge.

The will of the people was expressed not once, but twice, in votes in 2015 and 2018. Those votes called for the production of fair redistricting maps that did not favor one party.

The majority of the court voted to strike down, again, state legislative maps. That’s the impetus for the impeachment calls. Never mind that the majority of Ohio voters voted for fair maps to be drawn. And the court set out, clearly, in earlier rulings this year what it would take to create acceptable maps. That guidance was rejected.

The court isn’t making law, it is enforcing the law.

The game over the maps is getting a bit ridiculous. So is the impeachment game nationally and in Ohio. The losers of a battle seek to impeach, even if impeachment is impossible. Those efforts simply waste time that should be spent on important legislative issues.

Gov. Mike DeWine is right to oppose the impeachment talk. There was talk of impeaching him over the coronavirus restrictions in Ohio. He gets the essential frivolous and self–defeating nature of these efforts.

“No matter how much we may disagree with a court decision by a judge or a panel of judges of the Supreme Court..., this is an extraordinary measure to take,” Governor DeWine said. It must be said, in fairness, he contributed to the election fiasco now before us by not insisting on constitutional legislative maps.

The May 3 primary won’t include General Assembly races. The additional cost to taxpayers of a second primary wouldn’t be necessary if commission members had done their jobs in the first place.

The standards voters evicted were clear. Partisan jockeying fought the will of voters. Partisan jockeys want the chief justice impeached for doing her job.

Taxpayers will end up footing the bill for this shambles. Added primaries and perhaps more court cases.

Ohio’s leaders need to lead. They must get on the page with the people who cried out for redistricting reform.

The redistricting commission and legislators must finally do the right thing.

The Ohio Supreme Court already has.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. March 20, 2022.

Editorial: Delay, but don’t split, this year’s primary election

After the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the latest set of Ohio legislative district maps for the the third time as unconstitutional, lawmakers, our Ohio secretary of state and county boards of elections everywhere now are left wondering how they ever will be able to pull off a full primary election on May 3 — exactly 45 days from today.

Local election officials say, in fact, it’s simply impossible.

Here is what candidates, voters and elections boards now are facing.

With no specific district lines drawn nor approved for state legislative races, and still awaiting word on the congressional district lines, the full ballots cannot be printed. Unequivocally, those ballots should already be in the mail to our service men and women serving our country while stationed overseas, along with other absentee ballots to voters temporarily outside the United States.

Under the Ohio Supreme Court’s latest order, the next effort at drawing constitutionally acceptable maps must be completed by March 28 and submitted to the court by March 29.

Surely, the prospects of getting those lines drawn, accepted by the Supreme Court, and ballots printed and mailed in time for them to be returned for a May 3 primary is highly improbable, especially considering that early voting would begin just one week later, on April 5, which is 17 days from today.

Local election officials say, frankly, it’s downright impossible.

As a result, now under debate is whether to delay the entire primary election or do a split primary with statewide and county races decided May 3 and races involving new district lines held at a later date.

Changes to the election dates are left solely up to state lawmakers.

The cost of splitting the primary into two election days would be astronomical. That’s an unreasonable option.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said having two primaries would cost $20 million to $25 million. The Ohio Legislature recently approved $9.2 million in additional money to boards of elections to prepare for the May 3 primary.

HIGH COURT’S RULING

By a 4-3 decision, the high court for the third time ruled Wednesday that this latest set of legislative maps unconstitutionally disproportionately favor Republicans. The court had ordered the commission to draw maps reflecting the partisan statewide voting trends of the past decade, according to the constitutional amendment passed in 2018. That would be 54% Republican to 46% Democratic.

The map approved Feb. 24 reflected those percentages, but 26 of the districts were drawn to favor Democrats by no more than 3%, and all of the Republican districts favor that party by at least 5%.

“The commission again has adopted a plan in which a disproportionate number of toss-up districts are labeled Democratic-leaning,” the court’s majority decision stated. “The existence of competitive districts is not inherently problematic. The gross and unnecessary disparity in the allocation of close districts is what offends.”

The court ordered the commission to draw and approve a fourth set of maps by March 28 and submit it to the court a day later.

The court also suggests the commission hold frequent public meetings to draft the new maps in public and that the commission retain an independent map drawer to assist.

We suspect that all legislators, all candidates and probably most constituents have an opinion about the court’s rulings on this matter.

But whether you agree or disagree, Gov. Mike DeWine correctly pointed out Thursday that personal opinions about the court’s decision really are irrelevant. At the end of the day, the commission and lawmakers in Columbus simply must get this critical task done.

In the meantime, we also must accept that it will be impossible to be ready in time for the May 3 election. Further, taxpayers should not be forced to foot the bill for two primary elections. Two primary elections would not only cost additional taxpayer money, but it’s likely it would confuse voters and drive down voter turnout. Let’s face it, voter turnout is already too low. Let’s not make it worse.

Lawmakers must come together to decide upon a logical replacement election date, most likely in June.

We urge them to work swiftly and cooperatively to defeat any discussion of hosting two primary elections and instead vote to delay the primary by a month.

___

Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. March 15, 2022.

Editorial: Gas tax holidays are a bad idea

The answer to high fuel prices is not a gas tax holiday at either the state or federal level.

There’s no guarantee that such a holiday would drop prices at the pump dramatically. Not only that, a gas tax holiday would likely reduce the amount of money available to fix the nation’s bridges and roads, including the pothole-ridden streets of northern Ohio.

Nevertheless, there have been calls from both sides of our yawning political divide to pause gas taxes temporarily or reduce collections.

The thinking seems to be that if you cut the gas tax — 18.4 cents per gallon at the federal level and 38.5 cents per gallon in Ohio — there would be a corresponding drop in prices at the pump. That’s almost 57 cents per gallon.

We understand the allure of the idea. Not only is it an election year in which high inflation is a key issue, gas prices have been rising for months. They’ve risen even higher in recent weeks as the U.S. has levied sanctions, including a ban on Russian oil imports, over that country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the nationwide average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.305, the American Automobile Association reported. In Ohio it was $4.061.

Even before prices surged because of the war, Democrats had been eyeing a gas tax holiday. They appear to be concerned in part about the political damage high gas prices could do in the midterm elections.

A gas tax holiday theoretically could put more money in people’s pockets, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., explained earlier this month why it might not work out that way.

“There is no guarantee that the oil companies pass that reduction on to the consumer,” she said, “and it’s very hard to write a bill that requires them to pass it on to the consumer.”

Exactly. And it’s not as if oil companies have altruistically prioritized ramping up oil production to keep prices low.

As The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal have reported, some oil companies have promised to return more cash to shareholders by limiting production. They could pocket all or some of the savings from a gas tax holiday.

Then there’s the need to fix our bridges and roads.

Republicans in the Ohio Senate, including Nathan Manning of North Ridgeville, have introduced a bill that would reduce the state’s gas tax to 28 cents a gallon beginning July 1. It also would pause an extra registration fee on electric vehicles starting next year.

The argument from the bill’s primary sponsor, Steve Huffman of Tipp City, is that a 10.5-cent gas tax increase implemented in 2019 would bring in $1.5 billion over the next five years, while Ohio is expected to get $11.5 billion in from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill.

“It sounds like there’s plenty of money to go around to build those roads, bridges and highways,” he told National Public Radio’s Statehouse News Bureau.

It’s not as simple, however, as backfilling the reduced revenue.

Ohio, like the rest of the nation, has aging infrastructure, including its roads and bridges. Yes, the money from the federal gas tax goes into the nation’s Highway Trust Fund, but that gas tax hasn’t seen an increase since 1993, meaning the amount of money available hasn’t kept up with the rising cost of repairing our infrastructure.

That’s why the bipartisan infrastructure bill was so crucial.

It’s also why the General Assembly, despite grumbling from some lawmakers, agreed to raise the state’s gas tax three years ago.

And it’s why Elyria City Council put road repairs front and center in the campaigns first to pass and later to renew Issue 6, a 0.5% income tax.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said last week that he opposed rolling back the gas tax increase, as one of his primary opponents, former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Wadsworth, has pushed for.

“We need this money to keep our roads going and repair our roads and make our roads safer,” DeWine said. “So it would just be a mistake to do that.”

Not a good political sound bite, perhaps, but it was the responsible position to take.

