Editorial Roundup: Ohio

While it may sound appealing to have “new blood” on a school board, we urge voters to spend time researching their candidates thoroughly. More candidates these days seem to have a narrow focus on hot-button issues. Any changes they help institute once on the board could have far-reaching effects.

Decisions on issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, have major consequences. Not enough caution, and students and staff can become seriously ill with the disease or spread it throughout the community.

Disease prevention and containment have weighed heavily on the elected officials making up our school boards. No decision can please everyone, but until vaccination rates go much higher (Ohio stands at only 51.4% fully vaccinated), vigilance is in order.

While resources such as the Beacon Journal’s Voter Guide are a great place to learn about races, residents may want to do more homework to find out about their candidates. What are they saying at public meetings and on social media? What’s their history in your community?

A candidate for the Cuyahoga Falls board, Betty Sprague, says in the Voter Guide that she plans to fight for parents’ rights. That sounds great. But an Oct. 15 Beacon Journal report notes that on “social media, (Sprague) refers to masks as ‘muzzles’ and the vaccine as the ‘Fouchy Ouchy.’”

A look through Facebook takes us to the Stow Conservative Coalition, which touts the candidacy of Gary Paskey for Stow-Munroe Falls school board. The coalition says Paskey will fight to keep schools free of critical race theory (an obscure academic term repurposed by Trump followers to tar and feather re-examiners of America’s history).

A look at Paskey’s own Facebook page finds that he is against mask and vaccine mandates in schools. A woman replying to one of his posts said she is disappointed in his priorities as “there are real issues the kids in our district face.”

Her feeling is echoed in the Nordonia Hills race, where five people are running for three seats.

In answering a question about “the most significant issues facing the Board,” Nordonia candidate Tim Ellis says in the Voter Guide, “Judging by social media posts one would think masking of students and staff is the most significant issue. However, while discussing issues with many members of the community over the past few months the number one topic they are concerned about is school finances, ever-increasing taxes and a lack of accountability/ transparency from the district....”

This likely is true just about everywhere.

Decisions on whether to repair or replace buildings can cost tens of millions of dollars. Thousands of students are affected by decisions on budgets and staffing.

How are teachers and other staff being equipped to help each student become as successful as possible in academics and athletics? Schools must be ready to prepare the next generation of doctors, entrepreneurs, community leaders and good parents.

School board members — even those with degrees in education and experience in the classroom — must remember they are not the experts. The experts are the trained professionals who interact daily with children from many different cultures and backgrounds who have a range of talents and needs.

Hiring the district superintendent and treasurer, establishing district policies and ratifying decisions on the budget and staff are the board’s job. And when the board performs competently, it undoubtedly helps at levy time and could help avoid painful spending cuts and staff layoffs.

Communities, after all, want to have pride in their athletic teams, school buildings, school employees and graduates. School board members should be committed to those values — not to conspiracy theories and fear.

___

Sandusky Register. Oct. 20, 2021.

Editorial: Visiting judge has history

In 2019, when she was selected to serve as visiting judge over State vs. Braun, many in the community already believed it was a fixed case. Timothy Braun, the now-former Sandusky County prosecutor, sexually molested a woman who worked in his office, and sexually harassed others. He also falsely accused two of his victims of crimes and manufactured evidence against them in an effort to intimidate them.

Former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Janet Burnside did nothing to dissuade that view — that Braun was being treated too leniently for his crimes at the expense of victims — when she served as visiting judge over his trial. In fact, she all but sealed that perception in concrete — that the case was fixed — giving Braun the softest landing possible and excluding evidence and testimony against him from even being introduced at trial.

The former prosecutor received a sentence in which he avoided prison time and was able to stay in office long enough to qualify for his full government pension, a deal he made long before he went before the judge. Burnside accepted the deal without questions about his crimes or testimony from his victims. No evidence was introduced at trial. She didn’t bother with the details about how a man who had so much power abused his office and his staff. How he abused women in the workplace, and got away with it, for years.

The Ohio Supreme Court on Monday appointed Burnside to serve as visiting judge over State vs. Waters, a case in which Burnside will again have to decide whether or not to exclude some evidence. That decision, whatever it is, will be the first signal indicating whether Waters, who is accused of lying about being raped in July 2020, will get a fair trial. We’re not sure she can.

We’re also not sure what Yost is trying to prove pursuing this case. We’re unable to find any prior Ohio case in which a prosecutor sought a felony conviction at trial of a woman for allegedly lying about being raped. The message it sends to victims — if a prosecutor does not believe you he could send you to prison — is Neanderthal and dangerous, in our view.

Two other women have accused the same man Waters accused of rape of also raping them. Yost wants Burnside to bar the women from testifying, exclude evidence of their complaints and prohibit Waters’ defense counsel from cross-examining the man about the other rape complaints against him. Yost does not want a jury to hear anything that might damage his witness’ credibility, and he’s asking the judge to help him accomplish that task.

Yost already failed for months to even inform the court or defense counsel about the other rape complaints, improperly, in our view, and he should be sanctioned by the court for doing that. He’s already harmed Waters’ ability to defend herself by failing to inform the court earlier about these other complaints.

In State vs. Braun, Burnside accepted a plea deal without the benefit of any evidence or testimony. We hope she has a better sense of fairness this time around.

___

Marietta Times. Oct. 22, 2021.

Editorial: Referees need a law to keep safe

Buckeye State lawmakers are still working on pending legislation in the General Assembly that would make assaulting an Ohio referee a crime punishable by fine or community service hours.

To be clear, assaulting a human being is already a crime in Ohio. But perhaps that’s problem. Too many choose not to think of referees as fellow human beings when something as monumentally, earth-shatteringly important and life-shaping as organized youth sports is at stake. (For goodness sake, folks, these are games. Being played by children. Get over yourselves.)

According to state Rep. Bill Roemer, R-Richfield, two of every three sports officials quit during their first three years because of spectator abuse. That is shameful.

However, because simply behaving with respect and decency, and setting a good example for our children is not incentive enough for people to keep their heads during a sporting event, lawmakers are working on a bill that would make an assault on referees before, during or after a sporting event, or in retaliation for their decisions, a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service.

A second conviction could lead to a felony charge that could include prison time if the assault was committed with a weapon or caused serious harm.

“Sports officials deserve to be safe from undue harm on the job, not just for their safety, but for the integrity of sports at large,” Roemer told the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week.

Fewer people are volunteering to referee youth sporting events, perhaps partially because of the abuse they fear they will face. That leaves those who are willing to do the work stretched even thinner. Lawmakers should move quickly to finalize this legislation, but in the meantime, it would be nice if the “grown-ups” in attendance at youth sporting events would, indeed, grow up.

___

Toledo Blade. Oct. 20, 2021.

Editorial: Reform Ohio’s PUCO

Even before the corruption debacle that is Ohio House Bill 6, most consumers could smell a rat when it came to the way the state’s Public Utilities Commission practiced oversight of FirstEnergy.

For years the state’s utility regulatory agency has repeatedly rubber stamped questionable rate hikes and failed to hold the Akron-based energy company accountable for soaking its customers.

And then came HB 6, the 2019 $61 million bailout of Akron-based FirstEnergy’s two nuclear power plants, which was revealed to be the result of a complicated bribery scheme that has led to federal charges against the former state House Speaker, former Ohio Republican Party chairman and lobbyist Matt Borges, and others.

Then-PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo, a former FirstEnergy consultant, took a $4 million payout from the energy company. He abruptly resigned from the PUCO last November, not long after the FBI searched his home.

And even beyond the HB 6 scandal, the evidence just keeps piling up that the PUCO has not been looking out for Ohio energy consumers, particularly where FirstEnergy is concerned. In the last three years the state Supreme Court has ruled three times that PUCO decisions involving FirstEnergy were incorrect.

Now the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, which was a plaintiff in two of those cases, is arguing for systemic change at the state’s utility oversight board so that consumers have a seat at the table -- literally. The OCC is arguing that at least one PUCO commissioner should be a ratepayer representative.

Ohio’s needs to shift gears on public utility regulation or the skipping record will just keep playing the same old bars of music. Appointing individuals with ties to utility companies pretty much guarantees outcomes favorable to utilities. While familiarity with the industry is a good qualification, that doesn’t mean that individuals with industry ties suit the board best. If the board is called public, the public should determine those on the board.

Changing the PUCO into a consumer watchdog means undoing years of a culture where utilities simply rode roughshod over consumers and regulators. State authorities should consider electing members of the oversight board, much as Ohio voters now elect the state board of education. Designating at least one commissioner seat -- if not several -- explicitly for a ratepayer representative is another good idea.

Ideally EVERY member of the PUCO would consider themselves a consumer representative who takes seriously the responsibility of looking out for Ohio’s utility ratepayers. That’s the point of having a state regulatory board with the authority to oversee the utility companies that operate with little competition in Ohio.

It’s time for Ohio to reform the way the PUCO commissioners are chosen to ensure the commission is working for Ohio ratepayers, not the companies collecting the rates.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. Oct. 22, 2021.

Editorial: Aisha’s Law must be heard in Columbus

In light of the investigation into the death of Gabby Petito, who died from strangulation, there has been a push once more in Ohio for Aisha’s Law.

Named after Aisha Mason, an Ohio teacher who was murdered by her ex-husband, the House Bill would make strangulation a felony in the Buckeye State.

The biggest question might be why it is not already a felony? Strangulation, whether or not it ends in murder, is a felony in 49 states. So, why is Ohio the holdout?

According to a report by a Cleveland news station (Mason was from the Cleveland area), the law also would expand the definition of aggravated murder to include previous domestic violence convictions.

The law didn’t make it through the Ohio General Assembly in 2020, in part because of the pandemic. State Rep. Janine Boyd, D-Cleveland Heights, has been working with the Office of the Ohio Public Defender — who had some issues with a bit of the wording of the bill — to develop a compromise both sides will support. Boyd is hopeful it could go to a hearing next week and then on to a vote on the Ohio House floor.

Lawmakers should all be on board to get this done. Ohio has been a holdout for far too long for something the rest of the country already understands is a felony.

