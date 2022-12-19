Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Without sufficient hearings, the answers are murky. The Ohio Senate, where the legislation must return for concurrence, should kick this measure to the 2023 General Assembly for its needed full consideration.

Columbus Dispatch. December 15, 2022.

Editorial: Deceitful bill proof some GOP lawmakers willing to steal rights from all Ohioans

“Supporters of the resolution seek to rob all Ohioans, including those who gave Republicans control of the House, Senate and governor’s office. That’s an odd thank you,” Dispatch Editorial Board

All Ohioans, regardless of political party, should be alarmed by the freewheeling and unnecessary changes to voting law legislators passed during the last day of the swift-moving lame-duck session of the Ohio General Assembly.

We should also be alarmed about what will happen if the state official charged with ensuring Ohioans are heard on Election Day has his way.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose pushed House Joint Resolution 6 — a poorly crafted, confusing and intentionally disingenuous measure that would have and still may make it harder for Ohioans to pass constitutional amendments.

The proposal would require a 60% supermajority to pass future constitutional amendments. Current law requires a vote of 50% plus one to amend Ohio’s constitution.

The plan to change law that’s been on Ohio’s books for more than 100 years was Introduced less than a month ago. The resolution is an overstep that would seize a right Ohioans have long held.

Thankfully, the resolution stalled because GOP House Speaker Bob Cupp did not bring it to a vote.

“Members have a lot of different opinions about it, and some are still trying to figure it out,” Cupp told a reporter from the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the “Columbus Dispatch” and 20 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio. “I don’t know what they’re going to do next session.”

In a letter to all House GOP members oozing in the “us” against “them” ridiculousness that fuels divisiveness, HJR 6 sponsor State Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Chillicothe, made it clear what the resolution is about and isn’t.

In the letter first reported by Cleveland.com, he urged lawmakers to support the resolution when the new General Assembly takes office in January, which would be enough time for it to make the May 2, 2023 primary ballot and wrote:

”... After decades of Republican’s (sic) work to make Ohio a pro-life state, the Left intends to write abortion on demand into Ohio’s constitution. If they succeed, all the work accomplished by multiple Republican majorities will be undone, and will return to 19,000+ babies being aborted each and every year.

“Despite enduring a year-long circus in the Ohio Supreme Court, Republicans won a 67-seat majority in the House in 2022. Unable to win a statewide election, Democrats now intend to rewrite Ohio’s constitution to put (Chief Justice) Maureen O’Connor and other unelected liberals in charge of drawing legislative districts, affecting not only the Ohio Legislature, but control of the United States House of Representatives as well...”

The effort is not about protecting Ohio’s constitution from special interest groups as LaRose said in a recent Dispatch guest column and as Stewart claims as a clear afterthought in his letter.

A 2015 law against monopolies is already on the books to combat special interest groups.

Stewart made it clear this is about maintaining dominance and rigging the system to strip the ability from Ohioans to decide, through ballot initiatives, what abortion should look like here and how voting districts should be drawn.

It is reckless, reprehensible and disrespectful to democracy to steal a right Ohioans have had for 110 years and it might just bite Republicans on the hand.

Multiple polls show likely Ohio voters favor access to abortion by 60% or more, so it is likely to be approved if it ever makes the ballot.

Republicans should tread carefully when voting on the resolution as the changed tides could flow against them if Democrats ever gain control of the Statehouse.

Supporters of the resolution seek to rob all Ohioans, including those who gave Republicans control of the House, Senate and governor’s office.

That’s an odd thank you.

Steven H. Steinglass is dean emeritus at the Cleveland State University College of Law, where he has taught, lectured, and written about the Ohio Constitution for more than three decades. From 2013 to 2017, he served as the Senior policy advisor for the Ohio Constitutional Modernization, and he is the co-author of “The Ohio State Constitution (Oxford University Press).”

The right was passed by delegates at an Ohio Constitutional Convention 110 years ago as Steven H. Steinglass, a Cleveland State University College of Law dean emeritus, wrote in a recent column.

“The LaRose proposal would cause the 1912 delegates to turn in their graves. The very purpose of the direct democracy amendment was to allow Ohio’s citizens to bypass an unresponsive and often unrepresentative General Assembly,” he wrote.

The proposal is part of an undemocratic and disappointing trend that has Ohio lawmakers and elected officials working to make it harder for Ohioans to have their voices heard.

Ohio voters deserve better from their top elections officer and lawmakers.

They should be protecting voting rights instead of finding ways to erode them.

Toledo Blade. December 17, 2022.

Editorial: Portman exit ends era

Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman leaves Congress at the end of this month with his dignity intact and a record of important work.

Mr. Portman came up through the ranks of a different era for Republicans, when it wasn’t all sharp elbows. A different mentality governs the party now.

The party is at war with the progressive culture embraced by the Democratic Party over sexual and gender issues, race and reparations, immigration, climate, energy, and “big tech” censorship — none of it particularly Mr. Portman’s wheelhouse.

Mr. Portman never warmed up to former President Donald Trump. His support for Mr. Trump in the 2016 election, tepid at best, was withdrawn after the leaking of an audio tape in which Mr. Trump boasted about the liberties that he, as a celebrity, could take with women. Republicans who openly disagreed with President Trump found themselves on the outs, and one of them was Mr. Portman.

When it came to recognizing same-sex marriage, Mr. Portman parted with many of his fellow conservatives.

His longtime commitment to free-trade was old Republican policy, but it was reversed by Mr. Trump — and rightly so.

Free trade with Mexico and China hurt Ohio and undermined the state’s manufacturing economy. Mr. Portman saw the light on free trade and pulled his support of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2016, and as a senator he has been a fighter for fair trade enforcement against China.

Despite backing off his support of Mr. Trump in 2016, he defended the then-president over Mr. Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and he co-chaired the Trump 2020 re-election campaign in Ohio.

But at the end of Mr. Trump’s term, Mr. Portman again parted company with the MAGA wing of the party, courageously refusing to endorse the lie that the election had been stolen. That likely ensured he would get a Trump-backed primary opponent if he ran for re-election.

Rather than get in the mud with others seeking to take his job, or maybe because he realized the party base was more interested in a culture warrior than bipartisanship, Mr. Portman opted in 2021 to step aside when his second term was up.

Replacing him is Republican J.D. Vance, whom Mr. Portman endorsed after the primary, though Mr. Vance’s victory was really assured by the endorsement of Mr. Trump.

In his farewell remarks in the Senate last week, Mr. Portman emphasized his commitment to servant leadership — again, not something high up in the priorities of MAGA politicians.

He was proud of his ability to craft bipartisan legislation. He reports that over his 12 years, he authored or co-authored 195 bills.

Mr. Portman had 82 bills signed into law by President Trump, 68 by President Obama, and more than 40 so far under President Biden.

A bill signed by Mr. Trump was Mr. Portman’s 2020 legislation “Preserve the Parks” to address a $12 billion repair backlog in the national parks, including Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial at Put-in-Bay.

Mr. Portman co-sponsored the “CHIPS Act” which helped pave the way for Ohio to be selected by Intel for a semiconductor plant outside of Columbus — the largest investment in the history of Ohio.

Despite being bipartisan as much as possible, Mr. Portman is no closet liberal. The statement of his endorsement of Mr. Vance for the Senate (although he supported Jane Timken in the primary) voiced plenty of Republican talking points. Those included criticism of “reckless spending” by Democrats and insufficient border enforcement under President Biden. He didn’t mention the need to curtail the availability of the semiautomatic weapons favored by mass shooters.

He expressed worry about the level of political rhetoric, especially when it undermines the public’s faith in their institutions.

“We’ve been successful because our approach has been one that is focused on delivering results for our constituents. There is no question that it has gotten harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on important issues. We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and left,” he said.

Mr. Portman hails from the Cincinnati area. He got his law degree from the University of Michigan. His political career started with 12 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, which he then left to serve in the George W. Bush administration as budget director and trade representative.

Mr. Portman returned to politics in 2010 when he won the first of his two terms in the Senate.

He has been a frequent visitor to northwest Ohio, visiting factories and the Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing.

Some think Mr. Portman should have spoken out more boldly against Mr. Trump, as was done by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming who lost the GOP nomination because of her attacks on the former president.

Even without saying much, we all have a pretty good idea of where Senator Portman stands on the kind of behavior favored by Mr. Trump.

Mr. Portman’s departure from Congress, at the relatively young age of 67 when his term officially ends on Jan. 3, says it all.

In his final remarks, Mr. Portman said, “we can rise above the cynicism and the dysfunction.”

We thank Senator Portman for his effective representation of Ohio and wish him well in whatever comes next.

Youngtown Vindicator. December 15, 2022.

Editorial: Labor shortage affecting ODOT

Add another essential position to the list of those for which there are fewer workers available than jobs to fill. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports it is experiencing a shortage of snow plow drivers. According to a report by Axios, which focused on central Ohio, there are approximately two dozen vacancies for full-time highway technicians within the two ODOT districts that comprise that region alone.

These are the folks whose job it is to keep state and federal routes outside municipal boundaries clear in bad weather; and there aren’t enough of them.

Axios reports ODOT has a stated goal of plowing all primary routes thoroughly enough that motorists can safely travel at posted speed limits within two hours of the end of snowfall. Still, with fewer drivers available that may be a taller task than in years past.

ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning told the news organization there will truly be a problem if Ohio experiences a statewide snow event for a long period of time.

“Our goal is passable, not perfect,” he told Axios.

ODOT is hiring highway maintenance workers and is willing to pay for them to get their commercial driver’s license, but time is growing short. In the meantime, Axios reports some counties are getting creative in thinking about fighting the coming snow. Franklin County has authorized “Cornstalks for Snow Fence,” which compensates farmers who leave their cornstalks standing in fields that border some roadways, to help block snow from drifting across the roads.

That is admirable ingenuity, but does not address the whole problem. Surely there are enough willing workers — and some who already have their CDLs — in the Buckeye State who can apply to fill the gaps. If not, we may be in for an even rougher winter on the roads than usual.

Elyria Chronicle Telegram. December 15, 2022.

Editorial: Work remains on LGBTQ rights

Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act marked an important step for LGBTQ rights.

Signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, it granted federal protections to same-sex and interracial marriages. Although it wouldn’t require states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, it would require them to accept the legality of marriages that took place in other states.

It enjoyed bipartisan support, with 39 Republicans in the House and 12 in the Senate joining Democrats to pass the bill. Among them was outgoing U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, who became an advocate for marriage equality after his son came out as gay.

The law also rolled back the wrong-headed Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which defined marriage as being only the union of one man and one woman and allowed states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states.

That DOMA, as it was known, had been ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in no way diminished Tuesday’s triumph for the cause of equal rights.

Opponents, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, argued that codifying those protections into federal law was unnecessary because the Supreme Court had already legalized interracial and same-sex marriages.

“The Supreme Court is not poised to overturn its opinions in either of those decisions,” Jordan, who represents portions of Lorain County, said.

If wasn’t necessary, why were they fighting so hard to stop it from becoming law?

Perhaps it was because conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had suggested doing exactly what Jordan said the court wouldn’t do. In a separate opinion in the case that struck down constitutional protection for abortion, Thomas mused that several court decisions protecting Americans’ right to privacy, including same-sex marriage and access to contraception, were wrongly decided.

Conservatives like Thomas form the majority on the court, and were some state to try to outlaw same-sex marriage he might find four other justices to side with him.

Unfortunately, the respect for LGBTQ rights inherent in Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act had a disturbing counterpoint the same day in Ohio.

That much was clear when the Ohio State Board of Education voted 10-7 in favor of a resolution opposing a proposed Title IX rule change that would expand anti-discrimination protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. (Among those voting in favor of the resolution was outgoing school board member Kirsten Hill, who represents Lorain County.)

Title IX, a federal law adopted in 1972, was originally designed to prohibit discrimination against girls in schools and sports. Expanding it to protect LGBTQ kids, as the Biden administration has proposed, is in keeping with the spirit of the law.

One change would tie some federal money, including for school lunch programs, to implementing the proposed changes. Several states, including Ohio, have sued to prevent the proposals from going into effect, and they are on hold while the case works its way through the legal system.

The scandal isn’t that the Biden administration wants to expand anti-discrimination rules, but that it wasn’t done sooner.

The resolution will be sent to every school district and school board member in the state, along with a letter noting that it is “intended to inform schools and districts, not to compel them to take a particular course of action.”

Districts across the state should ignore the letter. Schools have a duty to protect all students, not subject them to discrimination.

Unfortunately, this is part of a pattern of unjustified panic over transgender kids that has been whipped up as a culture-war issue.

Transgender kids aren’t a threat, but they are at greater risk of being marginalized and contemplating suicide. Those are exactly the sort of problems that expanded anti-discrimination rules would help combat.

Extending such protections is the right thing to do, just as it was right for the federal government to protect same-sex marriages.

According to Gallup, a mere 27% of Americans supported same-sex marriage in 1996 when DOMA was passed. This year, Gallup reported that 71% of Americans supported it.

Our nation has made great strides forward on LGBTQ rights, but we still have a way to go.

