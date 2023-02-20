Editorial Roundup: Ohio

“The Ohio Redistricting Commission should not be composed of people for whom the temptation may be too great to place political self-preservation above selfless service, regardless of party affiliation,” O’Connor wrote last year in an opinion overturning one map the existing commission proposed. “What is needed in Ohio is an independent redistricting commission,” she said, citing mapping panels in Arizona, California and Michigan that don’t include elected officials.

Last decade, however, that wasn’t the route Ohio followed. In 2015 (as to General Assembly districts) and 2018 (as to congressional districts), Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved the earlier amendments to which O’Connor referred. The General Assembly proposed each one.

In repeated litigation over the current districts the commission drew for last November’s election, O’Connor was the only Ohio Supreme Court Republican to side with Democratic challengers to those districts’ boundaries.

Nonetheless, thanks to the intervention of a federal court panel -- composed of two judges appointed by a Republican president, one by a Democratic president -- the GOP-drawn districts took effect for the 2022 election, leading to record GOP majorities in the General Assembly. That is, the 2015 and 2018 amendments turned out to be vain attempts to keep partisan politicking out of district-drawing, though Democrats did pick up one more U.S. House seat than they had held earlier. Districts must again be redrawn for 2024.

At the core of the processes set up by the 2015 and 2018 amendments is the nominally bipartisan Redistricting Commission. In practice it’s been anything but bipartisan.

Even Gov. Mike DeWine, a member of the commission’s GOP majority, has conceded that the district-drawing methods Ohio now uses must be replaced.

The Redistricting Commission is composed of two Republican state legislators; two Democratic state legislators; and three of Ohio’s elected statewide executive officeholders -- DeWine; State Auditor Keith Faber; and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. That gives the Redistricting Commission a 5-2 GOP majority.

“(The commission) didn’t work, and we need to fix it,” DeWine recently told the (Toledo) Blade’s editorial page. “Taking (the process) out of the hands, frankly, of elected officials is probably a good idea. How we do that, though, to make sure it is done in an impartial way, is a difficult challenge.”

It’s not just a good idea, it’s an excellent idea, and several groups are working to draft a reform plan, then get it on Ohio’s statewide ballot. That’s no easy task, gathering roughly 450,000 voter signatures.

Specifics and timing are still under discussion. But a redistricting reform would likely be aimed at November 2024′s statewide ballot and have three core principles: No elected officials; political balance; and funding insulated from partisan manipulation.

Maureen O’Connor’s support for redistricting reform is commendable, and welcome, and will add keen insights in how to fix what is now Ohio’s broken method for drawing what should be fair legislative and congressional districts.

Editorial: Clueless Ohio Speaker

Now that we’ve finally seen Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens legislative agenda (“GOP Ohio House Speaker prioritizes conservative wish list,” Feb.15) we understand why he stalled so long to lay it out.

The speaker’s priorities don’t even come close to addressing Ohio’s biggest problems.

Start with the shameful specter of a racketeering trial laying out evidence business as usual at the Statehouse is a corrupt cabal of pay-to-play politicians, bending Ohio law to the interests of the highest bidder.

This is how every household and business in the state was hit with excessively high utility bills to bail out two FirstEnergy nuclear power plants and establish rate locks at the highest possible price.

If Mr. Stephens had even a scintilla of common sense he would have thrown his support behind the ethics reform legislation proposed by Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township).

Democrats were the first to advocate some of the proposals, and Mr. Merrin won twice the support in the Republican caucus as Mr. Stephens, so House Bill 1 could have passed easily with bipartisan support and shown a response to the daily front page embarrassment of Ohio government.

Instead Mr. Stephens wants to cut taxes, cut assistance to schools and local government while expanding assistance to charter schools. Culture war issues on pension investment policies, transgender athletic participation, and sexual content in school instructional material also get priority status from the speaker.

Mr. Merrin’s ethics reform legislation is incomplete in that it does not require donor disclosure to independent political committees, like those used to shield FirstEnergy’s $61 million in contributions the company admits in a plea agreement with the Justice Department were actually bribes to pass H.B. 6.

A wise speaker would have made that revision to Mr. Merrin’s comprehensive reform bill, united the entire Ohio House, and shown he understands the issue that must be addressed before state legislators have the moral authority to govern.

Instead Ohio gets the sensibilities of an another honor-deficient speaker, who broke his pledge to support the Republican Caucus pick for leader, taking advantage of Mr. Merrin’s absence while at his dying father’s bedside, to win power on the path paved by disgraced Larry Householder.

There is much the Blade Editorial Board opposes regarding Mr. Merrin’s proposed governing agenda, but he is exponentially better than Mr. Stephens, if only because he understands the need for ethics reform to be House Bill 1 and Ohio government’s foremost priority.

Editorial: Gov. DeWine’s jobs plan would aid state, Valley

The buzz of ongoing construction for Ohio One, Intel Corp.’s $200 billion semiconductor campus near Columbus, shows off to the nation the fruits of the Buckeye State’s labors in robust economic development.

Now, Gov. Mike DeWine is hot to supercharge that asset with a promising $250 billion initiative called the All Ohio Future Fund.

That fund plan is tucked inside DeWine’s $203 billion budget proposal for the state for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

State House and Senate members should waste no time in studying the proposal thoroughly, conducting informative hearings on it and presenting it to a vote before a June 30 deadline.

In short, the proposal calls for preparation of all critical infrastructure on large swaths of property for shovel-ready projects in every nook and cranny of Ohio. Such tasks could include clearing land, removing contaminants from properties, ensuring water and sewer connections are in place and building access roads to the sites.

Any or all of those site preparation chores could cost potential developers millions in start-up costs and months and years to complete.

Such costs and delays could be sufficient enough to scrub a massive job-creating project altogether.

From our perspective at this early stage, the All Oho Future Fund is appealing and worthy of serious consideration, particularly for its focus on preparedness and fairness.

In theory and practice, DeWine’s plan borrows from Kevin Costner’s classic line in the 1999 blockbuster film “Field of Dreams:” “If you build it, they will come.”

According to DeWine, “We’re seeing many companies calling us every single week and wanting to find sites.”

Too often, though, companies will look elsewhere because sites suitable for their needs are not readily available for rapid development in Ohio. Such missed opportunities must be avoided at all costs.

Another benefit of the plan is its geographic fairness. For decades now, legislators from the Mahoning Valley and other parts of the state have lamented how public dollars for public projects have gravitated disproportionately into the so-called 3 C’s of the state: Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, its three largest urban areas. Those outside the three coveted metropolises are then left to grovel over who gets the scraps left at the bottom of the barrel.

We’re pleased the governor has recognized that perception and addresses it forthrightly in the plan.

“My commitment to the people who don’t live in Cleveland, Columbus or Cincinnati, my commitment is, I made it very clear to JobsOhio, I made it very clear to our economic development people that these need to be spread out throughout the state,” the governor said in a recent teleconference with representatives from a group of Ohio newspaper journalists, including some from this newspaper.

We would hold the governor’s feet to the fire on that aspect of the plan, including development of at least one shovel-ready site in the Valley.

In addition to the Future proposal, DeWine also is requesting $300 million for capital improvements and equipment for career and technical centers and $150 million for so-called innovation hubs to partner businesses with universities to develop STEM education and 21st century job training.

Those additional investments sound warranted. Why, after all, build state-of-the-art businesses and factories without state-of-the-art employees trained to staff them?

Already, a coalition of Youngstown officials and business development organizations has formed to try to capture one of those hubs. The hub would be anchored in downtown Youngstown at America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, and would expand 3D printing technology research and learning.

To be sure, the governor’s All Ohio Future Plan very well could add more zing to the strong momentum already built in Mahoning and Trumbull counties in their cutting-edge industries of electric vehicles and additive manufacturing.

As such, DeWine’s plan merits strong bipartisan support in the state Legislature.

Editorial: Double down on sportsbook taxes

What are the odds that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine can persuade state lawmakers to impose a tax increase on sports betting?

Given that the Ohio General Assembly is controlled by Republicans, who tend to oppose tax hikes, we’d bet against it, although it’s a wager we’d be happy to lose.

DeWine also is a Republican, but he was right to include in his proposed state budget a provision that would double the tax on sportsbook operators’ revenue in Ohio to 20% from 10%.

That would put Ohio’s tax rate on sportsbook operators just above the national average of 19%, The Statehouse News Bureau reported, citing a report from Bloomberg Tax.

The market for sports betting in Ohio could reach $2.8 billion in its first year alone, the state Legislative Budget Office has estimated.

It also estimated that at the current tax rate, the state could expect revenues around $19 million in the first year of legalized sports betting and $24 million in the second year.

As it stands, the bulk of the tax revenue raised will go toward K-12 education, with some going to help those with gambling problems.

Since it became legal on Jan. 1, sports betting has proved to be extremely popular in the Buckeye State, according to GeoComply, a company that uses geolocation data to confirm gamblers are legally allowed to place sports wagers online.

“GeoComply reported running 12.6 million geolocation checks and registering 1.1 million new accounts in Ohio over Super Bowl weekend,” The Ohio Capital Journal reported.

We have always been leery of legalized gambling, including the Ohio Lottery, because while many people enjoy it, the associated costs are high. People gamble who can’t afford it. Gambling addiction is a very real problem.

Sure, a tiny fraction of folks will win big, but gambling is such big business because the house almost always wins.

Nevertheless, once the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a nearly national ban on sports betting in 2018, we recognized that it inevitably would arrive here.

Ohio was slow to adopt casino gambling, losing revenue to neighboring states where it was legal. The delay led to an ill-conceived constitutional amendment that effectively gave a handful of companies a monopoly on casino gambling in the state.

To avoid a repeat, we urged state lawmakers to enact a carefully considered plan to govern sports betting in Ohio.

In 2021, DeWine signed into law a bill that allowed all manner of organizations to conduct sports betting both in person at places like bars and casinos and online. In addition to companies that specialize in sports betting, pro sports teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton are expected to get in on the action with their own sportsbooks.

Less than two months into the era of legalized sports betting, there have been problems, particularly when it comes to advertising, as DeWine quickly recognized.

“The companies that are doing the massive advertising need to be aware that they’re being looked at very closely by the governor and the Casino Control Commission in regard to statements that they are making,” DeWine said in early January. “We believe that at least on several occasions they’ve already crossed the line. My message to them is that this will not be tolerated in the state of Ohio.”

Already, the Ohio Casino Control Commission has fined companies for sending gambling advertisements to those under the legal gambling age of 21 and for ads that failed to include messages about responsible gambling.

Ohioans have been subjected to an onslaught of ads for sports betting in recent months. The ads flood our airwaves, digital devices and mailboxes. Sportsbook billboards are almost as common as those for lawyer Tim Misny, although less entertaining.

Given the problems already identified by the state, there is a clear need for more robust oversight of sports-betting companies and their advertising practices. DeWine wisely wants to spend some of the money from his proposed tax increase on exactly that.

Most of the proceeds from the increase, however, would be devoted to school athletics and other extracurricular activities with additional funds going toward problem gambling.

Given how much money sportsbook companies stand to make in Ohio, they can afford the hit.

