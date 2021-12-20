Editorial Roundup: Ohio

With so many people unvaccinated, the continuing misery is not surprising. COVID regularly is listed as a cause of death in a number of obituaries appearing in the Beacon Journal — business owners, retirees, fathers and grandmothers. News reports abound of people — on ventilators in the ICU — expressing regret that they chose not to get vaccinated.

A local hospital is using a refrigerated trailer for additional morgue space as COVID cases spike.

Despite this crush of awful news, apathy is setting in.

We hear that people are “done with” COVID and bothersome shutdowns and mandates.

A Monmouth University poll reported six in 10 Americans are “worn out” by pandemic-related changes in their lives, and nearly half of respondents are angry about the impact.

But oddly, the poll conducted early this month finds just the cautious folks are worried about catching a new variant; 66% of Americans who have received a vaccine booster shot are concerned, but among those who have not been vaccinated at all, just 12% are concerned.

That attitude among the unvaccinated is frustrating. At times, it is darkly ironic, as is the case with Marcus Lamb, founder of a conservative Christian TV network who frequently spoke against COVID-19 vaccines. Lamb, 64, died Nov. 30 after contracting the virus.

Lamb’s Daystar Network, which reaches millions through cable and broadcast TV, its website, newsletter and Facebook, has “repeatedly hosted notorious medical misinformers” during the pandemic, according to left-leaning watchdog Media Matters.

One can only hope — or pray, if you are so inclined — that Daystar’s listeners fared better than Lamb, but it seems unlikely. COVID is roaring back, with the unvaccinated most at risk.

We have the tools to slow the spread and, in many cases, prevent hospitalization or death. Health officials push this message: Get vaccinated, get your booster shots, wear masks indoors and get tested before traveling and attending holiday gatherings.

A good number of us are following that advice. Folks who choose to tell the truth about the perils of COVID — whether in obituaries or church pulpits — may be saving lives. We need more truth tellers.

State data show 6.3 million Ohioans, or only 54%, have been fully vaccinated. Doctors now agree that because of dangerous variants of COVID, a much better vaccination rate would be 85% among adults and adolescents.

That ideal is based on math and science, something many conservative political leaders and conspiracy peddlers ignore.

Donald Trump, of course, was famous for minimizing the seriousness of COVID, stating multiple times in early 2020 that the virus “is going away.”

It didn’t.

Seeing that people needed a push, many companies required employees to get vaccinated. The mandates work, with some places seeing vaccination rates jumping from less than half to more than 90%, ABC news reported.

President Joe Biden has imposed vaccine mandates on federal employees and the military and mask mandates for public transportation and air travel. But his mandates affecting private companies have been challenged by several Republican-led states, including Florida and Ohio.

Separately, Republicans in the Ohio House approved a bill last month that offers employees of private companies a means to escape workplace vaccine mandates. The bill’s supporters have twisted the meaning of personal choice and individual freedom in their fight against vaccine requirements.

People who are desperate for an end to COVID mutations and human suffering are left with one question.

Why are so many influential conservative politicians and influencers willing to lead their supporters down a road of misery and even death?

___

Cincinnati Enquirer. Dec. 13, 2021.

Editorial: Historic Bearcats season has a chance to be legendary

Win or lose on New Year’s Eve, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats have already sealed what will go down in history as a historic and magnificent season.

The No. 4-ranked Bearcats finished the regular season unbeaten (13-0) with a 35-20 win in the American Athletic Conference title game last weekend. As a result, UC became the first team outside of the Power Five conferences to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.

Cincinnati, a town with a rich sports history, hasn’t had a champion since the 1990 Reds and this shot at a national title comes at a time of change for the city. The Banks is developing, Over-the-Rhine’s revitalization continues, new entertainment and sports venues have emerged, the first Asian American mayor was elected in November and now the spotlight is on the city because of a team that’s long been a sports stepchild – not just in Cincinnati, but even to basketball in their own school.

UC used to give freshmen free football tickets to try to draw attendance, and at one time, fans had to buy football tickets if they wanted to buy basketball tickets. Not to mention that Nippert Stadium, home of the Bearcats, pales in comparison to the downtown stadiums on the riverfront. And in college football, they’ve always been overshadowed by the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Bearcats were underdogs all year and kept rising to the occasion. Now they are not only Cincinnati’s and Ohio’s team, they may well be America’s team as they try to take down perhaps the most storied program in college football and complete their own story of destiny.

Head coach Luke Fickell, in his fifth season as coach, has delivered on the hope that was promised when he was hired in 2016. And he has done it with class and excellence. Fickell also showed his commitment by opting to stay put when some fans feared he might bolt for job openings at other high-profile programs such as LSU, Oklahoma, USC or Notre Dame.

Fickell inherited a program that had disappointed under coach Tommy Tuberville, and he proceeded to go 4-8 in his first year. But Fickell quickly turned things around, winning 11 games in each of the Bearcats’ next two seasons and going 9-1 and losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl during a COVID-19 shortened season last year. Now, his Bearcats are the only remaining undefeated team in the playoffs and have shattered what some thought was an unbreakable glass ceiling for Group of Five schools.

The 48-year-old coach was rewarded for his work Tuesday, being named The Home Depot Coach of the Year. The award is presented annually to the top head coach in college football.

Qualifying for the College Football Playoff will help the Bearcats with recruiting. Fickell can now look a recruit in the eyes and tell that player he has a real chance to play for a national championship. It’s a nice card for the coach to have in his back pocket even before the Bearcats transition to the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

Getting into the playoffs also raises UC’s national profile. Everybody loves a Cinderella or David versus Goliath storyline, and the Bearcats certainly fit that mold. Despite what Fickell said about UC not “carrying some flag” for past smaller-conference teams that didn’t get a shot at the playoff, the rest of the nation isn’t likely to see it that way. In fact, many viewers outside of Cincinnati will be cheering the Bearcats on for exactly that reason – win some respect for the “little guys.”

The Bearcats’ success has also been good for the local economy and the school’s bottom line. If UC beats Alabama and goes on to the national championship, the college will get a pretty good portion of the TV money. And the Bearcats undefeated season has fans flocking to local retailers to buy hats, sweatshirts, T-shirts and other merchandise. Some bars and restaurants are also seeing an uptick from fans gathering to watch their games.

The Bearcats, their fans and this city should relish this opportunity and this moment. The Bearcats face a monumental task in defeating the top-ranked Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl. UC is an early 13 1/2-point underdog.

It’s already been a historic season just making the College Football Playoff. Winning it would make the Bearcats legendary.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. Dec. 19, 2021.

Editorial: Trumbull may need new form of government

For quite some time, Trumbull County residents have watched, often helplessly, as three officials elected to serve them as the county’s top government administrators struggle to agree — or, frankly, even discuss with logic and reason — topics of critical importance.

Debates about things like spending, hiring or even guidelines on how to monitor time worked by county employees regularly devolve from productive debate to bickering and eventually to outright arguing among the three county commissioners at public meetings.

Some might point to division between political parties — new Commissioner Niki Frenchko is a Republican while longtime Commissioners Frank Fuda and Mauro Cantalamessa are Democrats. We, however, note even before Frenchko’s election, heated disputes often clouded county business dealings when former Commissioner Dan Polivka — a Democrat — held office.

Let us be clear. Political discourse are an important part of a successful democracy. We believe strongly that a multiple-party system and good debate always raises the bar on excellence and transparency.

But after witnessing so little progress and productivity here for many years, we wonder if it isn’t time for a change.

No, we aren’t talking, necessarily, about a change in leadership. Rather, we are talking about a change in our form of government.

It is becoming increasingly evident that a three-person board is not the most effective way to govern our county.

Under Ohio law, the board of county commissioners is comprised of three elected officials who may perform only duties specifically authorized by Ohio’s General Assembly. However, if voters choose instead to create a “charter” form of government, they may create a larger board of county leadership, thereby more broadly distributing responsibility and representation among more members. A charter also may redefine the board’s duties.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, voters in two counties — both in northeast Ohio — have chosen to adopt charter forms of county government. Charters adopted in nearby Cuyahoga and Summit counties replace the board of three county commissioners, each with a council of 11 members.

Both counties are divided into districts, equal by population. One council member is elected from each of eight districts, and three others are elected to serve in at-large roles.

These two Ohio councils operate in “legislative” roles. Or, depending on language in the charter, the council members’ duties may remain similar to current roles. They could include things like serving as the county government taxing, budgeting, appropriating and purchasing authority. Individual council members still could handle duties like hearing and ruling on annexations, establishing utility districts or solid waste disposal plans. Council members also could appoint department heads or members to boards and commissions and serve on boards such as the county planning commission. Indeed, we aren’t necessarily opposed to commissioners’ current responsibilities, and we believe under a “county council,” much of the responsibilities could remain the same.

But considering such a move also would allow a broader sharing of responsibilities among a larger number of representatives. Further, consider that this could ensure a more specific voice for each district and community — whether it be rural areas like northern Trumbull County or interests of more urban or populous areas like Warren, Niles, Girard or even Liberty. This could come into play in important decisions on funding allocations, road paving or economic development.

Further, this form of county government also would be valuable because it likely would bring about more racial, ethnic and political diversity. As district borders are drawn, it is clear that council members would be elected from each of those districts to provide a voice for what likely has been underrepresented constituencies.

This more focused district representation could assist in making the county a better place to live and work, while also helping to drive things like public / private partnerships, health issues, environmental concerns or infrastructure and development.

Summit and Cuyahoga counties have found great success in utilizing a “county council.” We suggest this is a good time to seriously consider the option for Trumbull County.

___

Marietta Times. Dec. 18, 2021.

Editorial: DeWine is right to veto HB 218

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine understands no matter what the ideology, it is a bad idea for government to be telling private businesses how to do what is best for their operations and employees. Should Ohio lawmakers fail to remember that, he is ready to veto House Bill 218, if it makes its way to his desk.

HB 218 would prohibit mandates on vaccines not fully approved by the federal government, among other provisions. DeWine told “The State of Ohio” he would “absolutely” veto the bill.

“Oh, absolutely. I’ve made it very clear I don’t hesitate to veto things when I think they’re wrong. I have respect for the legislature, but I also have a job and that job is to veto things that are bad,” he said.

As DeWine pointed out, he also opposes President Joe Biden’s mandates that federal contractors, healthcare workers and employees of large companies all be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s a matter of understanding that those employers have the right to decide what is right for the health and wellbeing of their workers. Those in the Ohio legislature who call themselves conservatives, yet continue to push the imposition of government’s will on employers regarding a matter that has become falsely politicized, should be prepared for DeWine to correct their mistake.

___

Toledo Blade. Dec. 18, 2021.

Editorial: Enough is enough

Almost weekly in Ohio and the nation, some nonspecific school threat and an accompanying reaction disrupts education and diverts sorely needed police resources.

It’s happening all over the country, and it’s getting out of hand. Students, parents and teachers can’t go on like this.

Teachers have to be ready to shift on a moment’s notice to a completely different kind of instruction. Students live under a haze of uncertainty about their daily schedule, their peers’ intentions, and their very safety. And parents don’t know when their lives will be turned upside down by a surprise school closure.

One local incident was at Fassett Junior High School in Oregon on Dec. 13.

Around the same time a nationwide trend of hoax school threats proliferated on the video social media site TikTok.

First, schools, law enforcement, and the communities need to do a better job of determining what’s a real threat — and of responding accordingly. If authorities deem a threat to be not credible, then don’t shutdown or lock down as if it were. It is often said that you can’t be too careful, but this isn’t true. Overreacting increases the disruption to the community, including the deployment of limited law enforcement personnel.

And it numbs all of us to the possibility of real dangers.

But at least as importantly, snapping into crisis mode at the drop of a tweet or a TikTok only reinforces the motivations to make the threats. It’s what the hoaxers want to see happen.

School administrators can’t become their students’ marionettes.

It’s no coincidence the national TikTok threat day was Friday: For many students nationwide, it was the last day before winter break, and of final exams — a perfect day to create havoc.

Moreover, companies like TikTok need to be responsible — or be held responsible — for what they allow and encourage on their sites.

Viral threats are part of an algorithm-driven social media ecosystem that entices users, especially young people, to create extreme content to shock and draw attention. If the company won’t shut down viral trends that threaten public safety, a public authority needs to step in.

Somehow, children need to understand hoax threats aren’t childish pranks: They disrupt entire communities and make it much harder to identify and take seriously actual dangers to schools.

But the adults also need to be responsible. Schools can smother the enthusiasm for reckless hoaxes by refusing to overreact to them, and social media sites can smother the threats themselves by refusing to publish and spread them.

We don’t have to live under the constant threat of threats. But if we don’t change course, this will only get worse. And our children, our families and our schools can’t afford that.

END