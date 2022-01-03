Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Following are more hopes and wishes we have for 2022.

Address climate change

Leaders at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, say they made incremental progress after several days of talks in November, but several countries are deeply disappointed in a watered-down policy that would “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal power, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

Coal still has friends in Ohio, of course. Thanks to House Bill 6, Ohioans will subsidize two coal-fired power plants with their monthly electric bills through 2030.

There’s been a partial repeal of HB 6 after corruption was uncovered, but we’d like to see coal-plant bailouts removed and clean energy standards spelled out clearly by our state leaders.

Ensure fair elections

U.S. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Urbana certainly doesn’t speak for the rest of Ohio when he continues to support former President Donald Trump’s false claims about voter fraud. Neither does U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel, who emphasized in October that he believes the election was stolen from Trump.

We’ve said it before: There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

We join Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in defending our state’s elections as well-run.

We wish — like the Ohio voters who have embraced the practices — for the continued use of absentee ballots and ballot drop boxes. We also hope Ohio Republicans are unsuccessful in adding identification requirements and reducing the early voting period.

Here’s something we wish our state Republicans would emphasize: fair legislative district maps.

The state is awaiting rulings from the Ohio Supreme Court on whether newly drawn congressional maps and state legislative maps meet constitutional requirements.

The politicians in power — Republicans — are still drawing districts that favor their party over the other, despite constitutional changes approved by voters. For example, Democratic votes for Congress would be weakened in Summit County, which would be split into three districts.

The court, civic groups and the voters could act to pressure legislators into ending gerrymandering in Ohio. Will 2022 be the year?

Get out and vote

State and federal officeholders will determine what’s next on key issues. It’s imperative that Ohioans cast their votes in 2022.

The governor’s race is among the things to watch in upcoming state and federal races. Mayors John Cranley of Cincinnati and Nan Whaley of Dayton are seeking the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, former Wadsworth mayor and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci is challenging incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, as is Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone. You’ve also heard by now that a host of others are joining former state treasurer Mandel in the Republican Senate race — former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, author J.D. Vance and state Sen. Matt Dolan among them. The leading Democrats are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and attorney Morgan Harper. Don’t forget to be counted in these and other races and issues.

Democracy and civility

The one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection is Thursday.

Most of the rioters came from a nearby rally where Trump urged listeners to “fight like hell” to overturn election results. This is not how democracy works. Joe Biden won fair and square, like it or not.

On a related note, there’s too much irresponsible talk regarding the pandemic. Some call COVID-19, which has killed 820,000 in the U.S., a hoax, with people clinging to the preposterous notion that the vaccines are more dangerous than the virus.

Whether it’s elections, the virus or racial issues, we hate to see political leaders use exaggerations and lies to whip up fear and attract attention.

For 2022, we would like to see an emphasis on truth and civility in public life.

Toledo Blade. Dec. 30, 2021.

Editorial: The return to normalcy that wasn’t

The year 2021 was supposed to be a “return to normalcy,” to borrow a phrase from Warren G. Harding’s presidential campaign a century ago.

It hardly lived up to its billing.

The rhetoric of emergency, crisis, and imminent doom has dominated American life since about 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2016, when it was clear Donald Trump would win the presidency over Hillary Clinton. The tension of constant crisis defined the next three years; in 2020, it seemed to hit a breaking point.

Coronavirus. George Floyd. Elections. Crisis upon crisis. Emergency upon emergency.

Then, on the evening of Nov. 3, 2020, an exhale. Normalcy, in the person of perhaps the most established and, well, normal politician of the last few generations, seemed to have returned. But no. Frivolous lawsuits. Cynical allegations of fraud. An insurrection. The crisis had only deepened. The seemingly impossible had happened: the brief occupation of the citadel of American democracy by a mob. What else was now possible?

Blessedly, the pace of events slowed after that day. The tension has been relieved again, at least a bit. But there can be no doubt, as 2021 ends, that it was a year dominated by a sense of emergency.

Donald Trump — the ghost of elections past, and, perhaps, yet to come — still commands constant and breathless coverage, from cable news to late night. The fraternity of coronavirus variants — alpha, delta, omicron — is like the list of hurricane names: catchy but menacing, perfect for tweets and news scrolls. Talk of war over Ukraine or Taiwan, sometimes with dread but too often with a certain excitement, is mainstream.

Yes, we are living in extraordinary times. Yes, there are new and ongoing dangers to confront — medically, politically, internationally. But there is another danger — more subtle but deeply corrosive — that we should note at the end of another abnormal year: the development of an addiction to crisis.

Emergencies are frightening. Emergencies are exciting. Emergencies make us feel like we’re experiencing something truly important, like our decisions and our very lives matter on a broad and historic scale. They are all the more alluring in times like our own, marked by boredom, alienation, and doubt about the meaning of anything at all.

Even so, we must break the spell: States of emergency can become at least as dangerous as the emergencies that trigger them. Settling into a permanent state of emergency — in sentiment and rhetoric, if not officially — puts the foundation of our political order at risk.

We aren’t there yet, to be sure, but no addict plans to overdose.

We must face our challenges head on, while resisting sensationalism and fear-mongering. With every New Year that comes and goes under the cloud of crisis, we become more numb to the feeling of perpetual emergency.

Average Americans will decide whether 2022 will be another year of crisis. Are we ready to return to normalcy — or, rather, to accept a new normalcy? Or maybe we’re happier with constant crisis, always looking for the next emergency, waiting excitedly for the one that finally ends it all.

The (Willoughby) News-Herald. Jan. 1, 2022.

Editorial: Lake County leaders commended for setting worthy goals for 2022

People often are interested to know what friends, co-workers or family members hope to achieve with the arrival of a new year.

Sometimes, these goals are expressed in the form of resolutions: to stop smoking or lose weight, for example.

Area government administrators and legislative panels also are aiming to accomplish some worthy objectives in 2022. We’ve gotten a chance to read about many of these plans in a recent series of News-Herald stories.

Continuing with an annual tradition, The News-Herald publishes stories in December and January highlighting what Lake County government entities experienced in 2021 and what challenges they face in 2022.

If you missed any of these stories, we thought it would be enlightening to share of sample of what area cities, townships, villages and school districts have pinpointed as their highest priorities for next year.

• Perry Village intends to apply for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to perform a storm-sewer rehabilitation project on Thompson Street, similar to the endeavor which took place this year on Harper Street.

Mayor James Gessic said that Perry Village will apply for the grant in June or July. If the grant is approved, the Thompson Street storm-sewer project will start in 2023.

• Giving people more reasons to come to Wickliffe is going to be one of the many focuses Mayor-elect Joe Sakacs will have as he takes on the role in January.

“I’m trying to focus on an amphitheater if the funding is right and we can find grants for that,” Sakacs said.

• In Eastlake, the city is looking forward to the opening of the Culver’s restaurant, and the two Washington Elementary and Taft Elementary property developments. At Washington, everything including the roads are in, and the rest of the utilities and the model home will follow.

“They are working on the plans for the Taft development, which will be another 32 homes,” Mayor Dennis Morley said.

• Perry Township is planning to pave Shepard Road from Lane Road southeast to the railroad tracks, with financial assistance from the Ohio Public Works Commission. This will be the most expensive road improvement ever undertaken by the township, said township Trustee Board Chairman Robert Dawson.

“The timing of this project should mix favorably with the Lake County Engineer’s plan to pave Lane Road in 2022,” he said. “Shepard Road is the township’s longest and most heavily traveled road, and it plays a critical role in the township’s commerce and industry.”

The engineering and bidding for paving Shepard Road will occur over the first half of the year. Construction would commence sometime after OPWC money becomes available in July.

• Willoughby-Eastlake School District is looking to increase safety across all of its buildings in the new year by adding film to the windows, installing more security cameras and increasing police presence across all schools, Superintendent Steve Thompson said. Mental health services across the district also will continue to be increased.

“Our curriculum department has formed some committees we’re going to use to make some changes, and we’re going to visit other school districts across Ohio to get their ideas as well, and try to bring the best ideas we can back to our district,” Thompson said.

• For the Painesville School District, the most important work in 2022 will be coming from behind the scenes, Superintendent Josh Englehart said.

“We also need to adapt some of our service delivery to better respond to some of the emotional and behavioral challenges we’re seeing among our kids. The most important work we need to do with the staff and as an organization is to be able to fully re-engage with the continual improvement efforts,” he said, stressing that those things won’t be immediately visible to people.

In conclusion, The News-Herald applauds all of the area government leaders, and legislative panels, for establishing some very important priorities for next year. Here’s hoping that all of these endeavors can be carried out successfully.

Youngstown Vindicator. Jan. 2, 2022.

Editorial: Pandemic isn’t over; we must do our part

As we turn the page to a new year, we all had hoped that, by now, this pandemic would have been behind us.

Clearly, it is not.

Day after day, Ohio — and other states — continue to set new records on the number of new COVID-19 cases being diagnosed. At the end of last week, before the end of 2021, more than 2 million Ohioans were diagnosed with the virus since tracking began nearly two years ago.

As of Friday, 14,458 COVID deaths were reported in 2021 among people listed as unvaccinated; 701 COVID-19 deaths were among people reported to be fully vaccinated.

Local hospital emergency rooms are jammed full of patients struggling to breathe, and often, these patients end up waiting excruciatingly long hours because facility beds are full. The Ohio Department of Health also reports in 2021, 48,399 hospitalized Ohioans were not fully vaccinated, and 2,853 fully vaccinated people were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, health care workers struggle with fatigue or exhaustion from working long hours often exacerbated by short staffing levels. It’s gotten so bad that even the Ohio National Guard has been activated to assist in Ohio’s health care facilities.

Indeed, 2021 was not a good year for so many of us due largely to COVID-19. The economy has suffered. Our children have experienced severe gaps in their learning. Many of us have been sick. And worse, each of us has lost someone we cared about to this virus — whether it was a neighbor, a co-worker, a friend or a beloved family member.

The new normal is not just lining up for vaccines and COVID-19 tests, as was the case earlier on in the pandemic. Now, local residents again are spending hours in line, this time hoping to obtain and keep on hand COVID-19 home test kits.

And despite this crush of awful news, apathy is setting in.

We frequently hear people say they are “done with COVID” and these bothersome mandates. Undoubtedly, we’ve all felt this way at some point during this ongoing pandemic.

Despite our feelings and frustrations, this resilient virus seems able to continue to evolve into new variants. Because of that we must not lose our focus as we head into 2022. We must continue to do our part to try to squelch this scourge and return our Valley, our state and our world to better health.

We need to minimize this threat in order to help businesses — especially small businesses — survive and prosper to keep growing our economy. If we work together, following the guidance that’s been given to us, hopefully we can keep our kids, our grandchildren and our teachers healthy so that they can maintain in-person learning in their schools. Indeed, that’s where they learn the best.

We have the tools to slow the spread and, in many cases, prevent hospitalization or death. Health officials push this message: Get vaccinated and get your booster shots.

If you are not inclined to receive the vaccination, then please do you part in other ways. Wear masks indoors and get tested before traveling. Wash your hands well and with great frequency. And always practice social distancing when you’re outside your home.

Doing what we can to help end this ongoing worldwide health crisis would be an excellent new year’s resolution for each of us.

Sandusky Register. Dec. 29, 2021.

Editorial: Hard truths we must learn

The phrase “critical race theory” describes a college level course that chronicles the nation’s history in relationship to the institution of slavery. It is not being taught in our public K-12 schools primarily because it is not coursework designed for students in that age bracket.

Path to Freedom sculpture commemorates the city’s role as a the final stop along the Underground Railroad. It’s located at Facer Park near the shoreline in downtown Sandusky. Erie County Historical Society

But be prepared. As we enter into the new year, a “midterm” year, get ready for a firestorm surrounding those words and the concept of teaching American history, including the parts that aren’t cozy and comfortable.

That is as it should be. American history studies must include both our successes as a nation and our failures. The institution of slavery is one of those failures. The failure of Reconstruction after the Civil War and Jim Crow are also. The emergence of the KKK in the early part of the 20th century, the lynchings and voter suppression all are failures that should be taught and studied not suppressed or ignored.

But that will be the goal for some, to ignore the past and sugarcoat it.

The arguments about how our history should be taught — and what should and should not be included in the curriculum — will not be a discussion designed to bring people together toward a better understanding of ourselves and our past. No, instead, “critical race theory” will be the catchphrase, the centerpiece of heated rhetoric. It will be used to divide and conquer, to generate unnecessary outrage and damaging division.

We must work, however, to make it a discussion of what’s best for the common good. If we fail to do that, it will become a hot-button topic for school boards and a campaign issue in statehouse and congressional races. Truth will be sacrificed in exchange for votes that are earned, not by leadership but instead through the anger and animosity this fake intellectual discussion will create.

Don’t fall for it.

Teaching history should not be allowed to become a political football used to distort history. It’s obvious that teaching about slavery, about the nation’s difficult past in detail, should be the goal of educators who develop the curriculum, not craven politicians who seek power by any means.

It should include lessons about Juneteenth, about the Tulsa Race Massacre, about the history of voter suppression and the Civil Rights Act, and in Sandusky and Erie County schools, it should include lessons about the city’s role as an important stop along the Underground Railroad and its early abolitionist leaders. For high school students, lessons should include teaching about William Taylor — a Black man accused of murdering a white woman — who was lynched in downtown Sandusky on Sept. 4, 1878.

Those are the truths, some more difficult, that we must learn and remember if we are to become a better people and a better nation.

