Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Under Vladimir Putin, Russia’s appetite to regain former Soviet lands and bases in Ukraine turned violent years ago.

That’s likely a big reason former Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio helped form the Senate Ukraine caucus in 2015 after Ukraine’s Maidan revolution. Or why Portman often visited the thousands of Ukrainians in Greater Cleveland -- Ohio’s largest Ukrainian community. Or why he repeatedly visited a Ukraine at war last year, urging a long-term view of the conflict and continued U.S. aid. Or why Portman personally greeted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky last December before Zelensky’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

Portman was right about all of that, which is why it’s so disheartening that his successor, Sen. J.D. Vance, seems determined to be a skeptic on the need for Ukraine aid, flirting with a MAGA faction that has heaped praise on Putin and seems to favor Russia in the conflict.

Vance had egg on his face last year when he said on a podcast with former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, just five days before the all-out Russia assault and as Moscow massed troops on Ukraine’s border, “I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”

Vance had plenty of chances to walk back that comment, but didn’t. And earlier this month, Vance was back on a Bannon podcast, enthusiastically seconding Bannon’s call for more pushback against U.S. military involvement, while faulting the Europeans (who, besides providing military hardware, are bearing the brunt of the surge of millions of Ukrainian refugees) for doing too little.

“If Ukraine is as important as the Biden administration, and way too many Republicans say it is, then why isn’t Europe stepping up and doing its job? Why are we footing the majority of this bill even today?” Vance said to Bannon Feb. 1, as quoted by cleveland.com’s Andrew J. Tobias.

“The conversation with Bannon,” Tobias observed, “shows Vance, when it comes to Ukraine, is continuing the same tack he took as a U.S. Senate candidate last year. As a candidate and now in his early days as a U.S. Senator from Ohio, Vance has portrayed Ukraine as an expensive distraction from other domestic and foreign policy issues that also could result in a dangerous military escalation in Europe.”

But is Vance reflecting the views of his Ohio constituents -- or just currying favor with the Trump wing of the GOP?

An April 2022 Quinnipiac poll found that 68% of Americans believed “the United States has a moral responsibility to do more to stop the killing of civilians in Ukraine,” while a narrow majority -- 52% -- wanted the United States to do more to help Ukraine as long as it didn’t increase the risks of a U.S.-Russia war.

Visiting Cleveland-area Ukrainians just days before today’s anniversary, Ohio’s other senator, Sherrod Brown, vowed to hold a hearing “to demonstrate the importance of standing with the Ukrainians in their fight for sovereignty and democracy. That unity at home and with partners abroad is critical to Ukraine’s success.”

As the conflict has dragged on, rather than highlighting Russia’s power, the war has revealed not just Ukraine’s resilience but also Putin’s dangerous miscalculations and prevarications that have unnecessarily shed the blood of far too many. This is a moment for both of Ohio’s U.S. senators to work for U.S. interests in this war, not for some imagined, factional political advantage.

___

Toledo Blade. February 23, 2023.

Editorial: Husted campaign begins

The perpetual campaign has come to Ohio.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has created a campaign committee for the governor’s election in 2026.

The term of office would begin in January of 2027. And, Mr. Husted isn’t even the first candidate to announce. Mr. Husted’s campaign website takes credit for Ohio’s economic development success, and Gov. Mike DeWine has always been generous in his praise of Mr. Husted on corporate relocations or expansions in Ohio, so there will be little dispute for the claim.

But, Mr. Husted’s name has come up in the FirstEnergy racketeering scandal. Corporate executive telephone text messages acquired as part of the evidence paint Mr. Husted as a dedicated task rabbit for FirstEnergy, working to extend the bailout from seven to 10 years.

If Mr. Husted wants credit for economic development success in Ohio, he needs to explain how any credible growth plan would allow a utility to maximize profit through excessive rates to all other industries and the residential ratepayers who are those business’ customers.

The best thing that happened to Mr. Husted’s economic development program is that the FirstEnergy conspiracy got busted and the nuclear bailout reversed before it could extract parasitic profits, as Mr. Husted vigorously advocated.

Large industrial plants pay big electric bills and avoid obvious inequity.

Following the scandal, showing either jaw-dropping arrogance or naivete, Mr. Husted joined the Board of Directors of Heartland Bank in Columbus, taking a private pay check as a full-time state office holder. While not illegal, it is a conflict of interest, and he should resign from that board.

Mr. Husted also claims leadership of Ohio’s regulatory reform effort. The regulatory reform Ohio most needs would update ethics laws to make contributions to independent social welfare corporations, payments to lobbyists, and financial ties between utilities and regulators fully transparent.

If Mr. Husted wants to show leadership worthy of a governor, he will join the ethics reform effort and help pass House Bill 16, crafted to address problems revealed by the worst scandal in Ohio history.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. February 24, 2023.

Editorial: Don’t ever believe sex crimes cannot happen right here

Human trafficking is a relatively recent term to describe an age-old crime. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines it as “the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.”

“Every year, millions of men, women and children are trafficked worldwide — including right here in the United States,” DHS says.

Still, it is too easy to turn a blind eye to such horrific crimes occurring right here in Ohio. We’d rather not think about it. Fortunately there are those in law enforcement who have made it their goal to eradicate human trafficking in the Buckeye State, and this week some of them scored a victory.

Wickliffe Police Department and Lake County Sheriff’s officers coordinated with the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force to arrest six men in a human trafficking sting. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the men, charged with solicitation, included Eastlake City Council President John Meyers, reinforcing that those who fuel human trafficking in this country can come from all walks of life.

“The point of our task forces is to send a message to those who buy and sell human beings: We’re coming for you, we’re going to bust you and make sure everybody knows what you did. Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost said.

While enforcing the law on this matter is essential, it is important the task force’s actions also identified four potential victims of human trafficking and got them in touch with social services.

“If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort. We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice,” said Lake County Chief Deputy Robert Izzo.

That’s where we come in. If you don’t think this kind of thing is happening right here in our own communities, it’s time to open your eyes. There are six law enforcement collaboratives across the state dedicated to fighting this scourge. If you suspect something — or if you need help — call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Millions of victims across the country still need all the help they can get.

___

Elyria Chronicle. February 21, 2023.

Editorial: Can Ohio’s redistricting be fixed?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has figured out whom to blame for the state’s redistricting debacle: elected officials.

“It didn’t work, and we need to fix it,” the Republican told The Toledo Blade last week. “Taking it out of the hands, frankly, of elected officials is probably a good idea. How we do that, though, to make sure it is done in an impartial way, is a difficult challenge.”

The “it” in question is Ohio’s process for drawing state legislative and congressional districts, which is normally done in the wake of each decennial census to make sure districts have close-to-equal populations.

Overwhelming majorities of voters approved two amendments to the state Constitution in 2015 and 2018 that were supposed to limit gerrymandering and lead to districts that better represented the state’s partisan divide.

It did not go according to plan.

Republicans used their control the Ohio General Assembly and the state executive offices whose leaders serve on the Ohio Redistricting Commission to ignore the voters’ mandate and drew maps that overly favored their party. Democrats, who as members of the minority party were supposed to have a voice in the process, were likewise largely ignored. Without Democratic buy-in, the maps were only good for four years instead of the usual 10 years.

The Ohio Supreme Court declared the maps unconstitutional. Republicans tweaked the maps slightly only to have the court strike them down. That ridiculous process played out again and again until voters were forced to use problematic maps when they went to the polls last year.

DeWine was right, however. It wasn’t so much the process that was the problem as the elected officials who failed to deliver what voters had clearly demanded: fair districts.

It didn’t have to be that way. DeWine and even Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican who served on the commission, recognized at various points that there were problems with the maps, but they went along with their fellow Republicans anyway.

Perhaps they feared the electoral repercussions. (Both men faced challengers from their right in last year’s GOP primary.)

Indeed, one of the few Republicans who sided with the will of the voters, then-Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, was unburdened by the prospect of facing a GOP primary in the next few years. That’s because O’Connor, who sided with Democratic justices to strike down the maps, was too old to run for another term under state law.

The Republican strategy for dealing with inconvenient Supreme Court rulings eventually evolved into simply waiting for O’Connor to leave the bench. (They also briefly considered impeaching her.)

With O’Connor now out of the picture, we suspect the GOP majority on the court will be much more accommodating to Republican gerrymandering in future maps.

That’s if the state Supreme Court even has a role to play. Ohio Republicans have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing in favor of the independent state legislature theory. It’s a fringe idea holding that only state legislatures have the power to draw districts and that anything interfering with such authority is unconstitutional.

GOP-controlled North Carolina has gone to court advancing the same theory with an eye toward eliminating barriers to ever more extreme gerrymandering.

If the U.S. Supreme Court rejects the argument — as it should — the question of how to fix redistricting in Ohio would remain in need of an answer.

O’Connor and others are working on possible amendments to the Ohio Constitution, but it’s too soon to say how effective their proposals might be and whether they could be subverted as the last round of gerrymandering amendments were.

Another concern is timing. No proposal for a redistricting fix is likely to appear on the ballot until next year, but some Republicans, including LaRose, have been pushing to make amending the state constitution harder. Their measure could end up on the November ballot.

DeWine is right that elected officials failed in their duty to craft fair districts.

The questions now are whether Ohio can come up with a new redistricting mechanism and can find people who will take that responsibility seriously.

As DeWine said, it will be a difficult challenge.

___

Sandusky Register. February 25, 2023.

Editorial: Keep rail companies honest

Preliminary reports from the National Transportation Safety Board indicate that automated alerts triggered by track monitoring devices may have been ignored just prior to the train derailments in Sandusky in October and in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

In other words, human error.

According to news reports it happened both here and there and the outcome in both instances could have been avoided if the alerts had been observed and the trains stopped for correction. Heat detecting devices along the tracks found train wheels overheating just prior to the derailments.

In Sandusky, there’s still no estimate for damages caused by the derailment over the Columbus Avenue train bridge — the subway there — and there isn’t even a target date for when the street can be fully opened again.

In East Palestine, the damages appear to be far worse and life-threatening.

Let the recriminations begin, and yes, they have already. Charges and counter-charges about whether the state or the federal government is doing enough to protect the residents of East Palestine, or if deregulation led to a downgrade of safety precautions.

It’s far more important, if you ask us, that the focus remain on Norfolk Southern, the rail company, which, if the early NTSB reports are correct, overlooked its own safety protocols to get to the station on time. It’s more important to look at what’s being done to keep communities safe in an era in which running freight trains is a 24/seven race designed for maximum efficiency and profitability.

In other words, Norfolk Southern and other rail companies are operating in their own, pure self-interest, and protecting communities is something our governments must make sure is the top priority whether they want it, or not.

Whatever went wrong needs to be identified and addressed, or the next derailment likely will be even more tragic.

