Editorial Roundup: Ohio

So how much work did they get done in that first session? Gov. Mike DeWine called the commission to order, announced the appointment of members and handed over business to House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron.

That’s about it. No announcement of planned times and dates for those public hearings, no prep work for receiving the data … nothing.

“It’s disappointing that the 18 minutes that we got from this commission just 25 days before our first map deadline and six days before data drops, we got no clear schedule about when they’re going to hear from members of the public about this process,” said Katy Shanahan, of the Equal Districts Coalition and state director of All On the Line Ohio, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

Imagine knowing how much is on the line for the people you represent and thinking to yourself, “No rush.”

Ohioans shouldn’t let the lack of urgency spread. Keep an eye out for the times and dates of those public hearings, folks, and don’t miss the opportunity to make your voice heard.

___

Akron Beacon Journal. Aug. 15, 2021.

It’s time to end Greater Akron’s time as the most gerrymandered region in Ohio

In cartoons, characters often search for treasure with a map in hand.

In Ohio, political maps featuring cartoonish shapes likely lead to treasure or a dead end based solely on a candidate’s party. The maps have been a treasure for political fat cats and a confusing mess for the average citizen.

We are of course talking about the political maps of congressional districts and state legislative districts. Some of the cartoonish shapes include the snakelike 9th Congressional District along Lake Erie and the ducklike 4th District that includes Oberlin and Urbana.

Regardless of shape, the districts drawn after the 2010 census are hardly comical. They are maddening and divisive.

Summit County is split into four congressional districts. Overall, Ohio Republicans who drew the maps robbed Democrats of any chance to send more Congress members to Washington. One analyst says the House delegation would have nine Republicans and seven Democrats instead of a 12-4 group if extreme gerrymandering hadn’t taken place.

Republicans in charge of redistricting gave themselves a huge reward with little regard for their constituents. They also kept the Greater Akron area from having a true voice in Congress.

With 2020 census data in hand, Ohio’s political leaders now have a chance to put some realism into Ohio’s district maps. Change is unavoidable — because of slow population growth, the state is losing one congressional district.

Ohioans also amended the state Constitution twice with this year’s district-drawing process in mind. Better districts are not just a hope from beleaguered voters; they are a mandate.

According to the law on drawing congressional districts, it will be up to map makers to determine which counties can be split. Only five counties may be split more than twice.

While the law should clean up Ohio’s map mess, how lawmakers interpret its wording is crucial. Will they try to bend the rules on public input, citing the crush of time created by the COVID pandemic? Will they try to split Akron, even though our reading suggests they can’t?

If lawmakers face gridlock on congressional districts, the result could be a four-year plan that reflects the wants of the Republican supermajority rather than a thoroughly debated 10-year plan. The legislature faces a Sept. 30 deadline for approving a bipartisan plan.

If lawmakers fail, the Ohio Redistricting Commission, a seven-member panel of the governor, secretary of state, auditor and lawmakers, will have a chance to draw the congressional map. The commission also will draw state House and Senate districts. The panel is charged with working with the public, and one of its public hearings will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at the University of Akron.

If the commission fails, lawmakers get a second chance with a lower standard for bipartisan support. A four-year plan that would be highly partisan is unacceptable and must be avoided.

The Ohio League of Women Voters encourages input beyond the 10 hearings to be held later this month. Ohioans can submit their own maps as well, although it has not been announced how this will take place.

We encourage residents to contact their legislators. Fortunately, Akron will have representation. The secretary of state is Summit County native Frank LaRose, and the two Democratic members on the commission are from Akron, Sen. Vernon Sykes and House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes.

The number crunching has begun and lawmakers face September deadlines. The process may be fast-paced, but that doesn’t mean the public should be left out.

We agree with the Fair Districts Ohio coalition that is calling for a transparent process involving the public.

The group, led by the League of Women Voters of Ohio and Common Cause Ohio, says the maps should result in “legislative districts that serve the interests of our communities rather than hyperpartisan political interests.”

Ohio voters deserve a break from scandal and bickering. The federal indictments in the nuclear bailout scheme, the party censure of Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez and ridiculous attacks on lifesaving vaccines are wearying.

Ohio lawmakers must clean up their act, and one way they can do that is through a fair redistricting process.

After congressional districts shift and new leaders take office, Akron could use a strong, local advocate in Washington. None of our representatives live in Akron or even Summit County.

Map makers have a duty to give the public districts that will allow them to have a clear voice in the state and national capitals. When it comes to extreme gerrymandering, it’s time to say “that’s all, folks.”

___

Cincinnati Enquirer. Aug. 15, 2021.

Editorial: When the school bell rings this year, kids should be in class

For Cincinnati Public Schools and many other local districts, this week marks their reopening and a milestone in the long road back to normalcy from the pandemic.

CPS has served parents with a bevy of choices during the 2021-22 school year, including five-day in-person, remote and blended learning. We hope that all students return to the classroom in-person.

With the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant and COVID-19 cases surging, some parents understandably fear a return to in-person and may choose to let their child learn from home. But CPS and other area school districts did a good job of controlling the spread of the virus when schools reopened at the end of last school year, reporting relatively low transmission rates. A high percentage of vaccinated teachers, mask requirements, good hygiene and sanitizing practices, social distancing and quarantines in cases of close contact with COVID-19-positive students or staff created a safe learning environment that should instill confidence in parents.

Getting kids back into the traditional school setting provides better outcomes. Almost every school district reported a drop in student learning during the pandemic, primarily because online learning is not comparable to in-person. Many schools have put a lot of time, money and effort into catching students up, particularly in reading. At one point during the pandemic, roughly 5,000 of CPS’ 36,000 students stopped participating in online learning. The New York Times recently reported that as the pandemic took hold, more than 1 million students nationally did not show up for school in-person or online. Recapturing those students and getting them back on track academically must be a priority.

The most impactful learning happens in classrooms where students can make connections with their teachers and peers. And medical experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, agree that in-school learning is important for children’s healthy development and well-being. Many young people struggled mentally with the lockdowns in 2020 and being isolated from their classmates. A return to class where they can socialize with friends will be good for their mental health.

And once students return to school buildings, we should do everything we can to keep them there, uninterrupted. Masks are a big part of that formula.

Due to the growing presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its masking guidance for K-12 schools, recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors regardless of vaccination status. But the CDC can’t make schools require masks, so it’s up to individual districts to determine their own policies.

Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new mask mandate for schools in the commonwealth. But only a handful of districts in Greater Cincinnati – CPS is one of them – are requiring students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings. Most districts are making masks optional, leaving the choice up to parents.

We won’t debate the merits of mask mandates here. But it is important for parents and students to act responsibly. The notion that masks do more harm than good is foolish. And while masks are not foolproof, most medical experts agree there is enough evidence to suggest they are an effective tool to slow the spread of COVID-19. The risk of exposure to the virus, serious illness, long-term effects and death far outweigh any temporary discomfort one might experience from putting on a mask.

We should do everything within our power to prevent an outbreak in our schools this fall. Because once closed, it will be very hard to get them open again quickly. Our goal should be to get schools opened and keep them open.

The pandemic taught us some hard lessons during the past year. Let’s show we’ve learned how to be responsible, protect each other and work together for the common good and our kids. Because Lockdown 101 is a class none of us wants to repeat.

___

Columbus Dispatch. Aug. 12, 2021.

Editorial: Our plea to Ohio lawmakers: reject vaccination mandate ban to protect public health and local control

Dear Ohio Lawmakers,

Here are a few things to think about as you prepare to rush back to the Statehouse early from your summer break to consider a bill that would prohibit community and business leaders from requiring vaccinations as they see fit to keep people safe from a deadly illness:

— COVID cases are surging in areas of Ohio and across the nation where the vaccination rate is low and mask-wearing is not embraced. The transmission rate is “high” in Ohio, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s highest measurement, and the same is true in all but 10 states as of Wednesday (and the other 10 have the second-highest rating of “substantial”).

— According to Wednesday’s data on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker website, the United States has seen 35,991,203 COVID cases since the pandemic began in January 2020, resulting in 615,778 deaths – a loss so significant that it would be equivalent to losing most of the combined populations of Cleveland and Cincinnati.

— In Ohio, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard through Wednesday, 20,580 of our neighbors, friends and loved ones have died because of COVID.

— At this point, 10% of the state’s population has been infected. That’s 1,145,925 cases, according to the Wednesday state dashboard, and Franklin County, the county where you lawmakers do business, has the dubious distinction of recording the highest number of cases of any Ohio county – 132,759 — by more than 13,600 over the second-highest total (Cuyahoga, 119,108).

— And Ohio has recorded 62,734 hospitalizations through Wednesday, the state’s dashboard said, affecting the health of the patients, potentially affecting the health of hospital staff members and costing insurance companies and taxpayers millions of dollars in health care bills.

The Republicans among you who are pushing for a prohibition on vaccination requirements also should consider the obvious conflict between your party’s longstanding championing of local control at the same time you consider stripping away local control on this important matter.

Because government has failed to apply needed protective measures, all hospital systems in Columbus and Cincinnati already have taken the wise move to mandate vaccinations in an effort to keep people safe and stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Elsewhere, the Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, or sooner if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise due to the delta variant.

Cardinal Health, one of Ohio’s biggest companies, will require its office and administrative employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 4.

And because you, our elected officials, have chosen not to set policies to protect us, some entertainment venues are requiring proof of vaccination to enter the establishments – chiefly to protect the health and safety of the precious few employees they have.

So instead of being able to enjoy the kind of government inspections and enforcement we readily accept when it comes to food safety in the same establishments, we are already on our own when it comes to protection against the spread of COVID.

It will only get worse if you prohibit community and business leaders from requiring vaccination. And that’s not only as it applies to COVID, but for any communicable disease, because the prohibition in House Bill 248 would apply to all vaccines, not just COVID-19 shots.

That would be irresponsible, opening society – especially the most vulnerable, such as infants and the elderly – to the possible return of potentially fatal illnesses that have been virtually wiped out by our nation’s successful immunization programs.

As you know, four hours of testimony from opponents and proponents of House Bill 248 are scheduled for Aug. 24. Testimony must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The bill would prohibit virtually anyone from requiring a vaccine, even employers such as hospitals, and would forbid “discriminatory treatment” based on vaccination status. It also would require schools to notify parents that children can be exempted from vaccines.

House Bill 248 is brought to you by Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester Township, and it’s the same bill that made Ohio the laughingstock of the nation when Dr. Sherri Tenpenny falsely claimed in a June hearing that COVID-19 vaccines cause people to become magnetized.

Please remember that leaders in Ohio’s medical and business communities have condemned the bill as an overreach and dangerous.

Also keep in mind that, for good reason, schools and colleges routinely require vaccination against a host of diseases that can and have crippled or killed thousands of people in the past: polio, meningitis, tetanus, mumps, measles, hepatitis, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough), rotavirus, chickenpox and diphtheria.

We know that vaccinations have become a flashpoint in recent years for a small but very vocal minority of people, and we respectfully ask you to do the right thing and stand with science and the experience of decades of immunization in this country.

It has been a point of patriotism and pride for Americans for these many decades to protect ourselves, our families, our neighbors, our friends, our classmates and our co-workers by taking a shot to stop the spread of illness.

We need to rekindle that patriotism and care for our fellow humans in ways that put the good of the many above the good of the one or the few. We need leaders who not only are willing to say no to House Bill 248, but also to put in place the policies that truly will protect public health.

___

Toledo Blade. Aug. 12, 2021.

Editorial: Opioid funds:

One headline last week brought home the reality that the opioid epidemic continues to pummel northwest Ohio, it was this one on Aug. 2: “1-year-old boy revived with Narcan in South Toledo.”

The child would have died but for the quick response of emergency crews and the lifesaving medication naloxone.

The ravages of this epidemic aren’t going away, and, while the pandemic stole the awful spotlight, the epidemic of opioid addiction continued.

Fighting this epidemic takes money and patience, along with education and assistance to those needing help. The money is on the way in the form of funds from a state opioid settlement approved by Lucas County and the city of Toledo. The money, likely near $25 million over 18 years, cannot get here soon enough.

Those funds alone hardly compare to the costs of the epidemic in our region, which the University of Toledo found to hit more than $1 billion — and that was back in 2019.

The importance of using that money wisely cannot be overstated — lives and the future of many families in our community hinge upon the resources that added funding makes available. The funds cannot be used to create additional bureaucratic responses but must go to the front line people and organizations providing resources and treatment for those caught in the throes of this disease.

Once the money arrives, city officials and county commissioners should make sure there’s public input on the process and then move swiftly in getting the money to work. The Lucas County Health Department can provide critical information and tools to help public officials make decisions on the best way to spend funds.

One important goal should be to increase public training on the administration of naloxone — moments can make a difference in whether there is time to save someone suffering from an opioid overdose. The more community members who have a couple doses nearby and know how to administer them, the better. Lives can be saved.

The task is daunting, for the community and our elected leaders. We cannot give up; too much is at stake. Fighting the battle against the opioid crisis can turn lives around, and perhaps save more children from overdoses and childhoods lost because family members couldn’t find the help they needed.

More funding increases the odds of success in this battle. Those funds must be spent wisely on programs with proven outcomes.

END