Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Those to-dos confront both the Ohio General Assembly and Gov. Mike DeWine – coincidentally, in a year when the governor will ask Ohioans to give him a second term.

The dilly-dallying and half-measures by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio need to end. The commission has to muster vigor, heretofore lacking, in investigating all the regulatory tentacles of the alleged HB 6 bribery and pay-to-play scandal first revealed by the federal arrests of five Statehouse figures in July 2020. Among those five, former House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges await trial, two have pleaded guilty and one has died, apparently by his own hand.

Last July, FirstEnergy Corp., the Akron-based utility at the heart of the alleged scandal, agreed to pay a $230 million federal fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement that included acknowledging its role in illicit payouts, including to a firm owned by former PUCO Chairman Samuel Randazzo, who has not been charged.

What all did Randazzo do on behalf of FirstEnergy while he was PUCO chair -- appointed by DeWine -- from February 2019 until November 2020, when he resigned shortly after his home was searched by federal agents? That question remains to be answered.

Meanwhile, DeWine, who appoints the PUCO commissioners, and the General Assembly both – in theory – have oversight over the panel. The agency has almost 300 employees, according to legislative analysts, and will spend roughly $63 million this fiscal year.

It’s long past time for the PUCO’s overseers to get a move on. DeWine and the legislature must induce the PUCO to cut through what looks like procedural falderal so Ohioans can get a clear picture of the dealings of FirstEnergy and Randazzo.

As noted, Randazzo has not been charged with a crime. Still, his former business relationship with FirstEnergy – parent of the Illuminating, Ohio Edison and Toledo Edison companies – raises serious questions about the PUCO’s decision-making on matters pertaining to FirstEnergy.

Cleveland.com’s Andrew J. Tobias reported last summer that, in 2015, when Randazzo, a lawyer then in private practice, was leading a coalition of big electricity customers, he “received a huge personal windfall from FirstEnergy … in exchange for what the company has said was his agreement to change sides on a key state regulatory move sought by the company.”

Moreover, FirstEnergy officials revealed in court filings that they sent more money Randazzo’s way after DeWine appointed him to the PUCO. As Tobias reported it, “in exchange for a $4.3 million bribe... Randazzo helped (the utility) push for changes worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Akron-based company.”

What changes, exactly? Utility consumers in Ohio need to know and it’s part of the state’s duty to the public to find out -- and for the PUCO to order ratepayer refunds where merited.

Another issue, as noted, is repeal of the subsidies for the two coal-fueled generating plants that scandal-scarred HB 6 still squeezes from Ohio electricity consumers.

The HB 6 law, enacted in a cross-party vote in 2019, required Ohio electricity consumers to subsidize two nuclear power plants owned by FirstEnergy – Perry, near Cleveland, and Davis-Besse, near Toledo. The bill also gave FirstEnergy and other utilities other regulatory and ratepayer benefits, many of them since repealed. But still on the books are HB 6 provisions requiring ratepayers to subsidize the coal plants, and releasing utilities from certain clean-energy obligations, including energy efficiency requirements that saved ratepayers money.

In contrast to Ohio’s inaction, Michigan’s Public Service Commission suggested in November its dim view of high-cost power from the two coal plants, which a Michigan subsidiary of Columbus-based American Electric Power Co. wants Michigan consumers to shoulder. (AEP’s Ohio subsidiary is Ohio Power Co.)

The Michigan commission “noted studies … that have found costs for output of the two (coal) plants to be tens of millions of dollars more expensive than purchasing electricity from the wholesale markets.” Yet HB 6 makes Ohioans cover those costs. That needs to stop – as must the PUCO’s leisurely pace in investigating the HB 6 scandal. Enough is enough.

___

Toledo Blade. January 8, 2021.

Editorial: DeWine accepts the buck

Gov. Mike DeWine said something extraordinary during an interview with The Blade on Friday of last week.

“The buck stops with the governor,” he said. “I should be judged by everything I do.” While he was specifically commenting on the state’s response to the pandemic, those words carry meaning far beyond one event.

Those words far too often cannot be found among those who wield power on the state or federal level. More often passing the buck is the norm on everything from the pandemic to the events of Jan. 6 or the growing rate of inflation.

Mr. DeWine is correct, on the state level, the buck stops with him. It is his acknowledgement of that, in an age of obfuscation, which is extraordinary.

The pandemic is no ordinary time. What’s worse, it has spawned a politics of fear, anger, resentment and more than a bit of stupidity.

Science changes and our understanding of the coronavirus grows almost daily. It is not surprising that changes in scientific guidance have changed along with it. What remains disturbing is that our science education is apparently so poor that many Ohioans, and Americans, believe science is static — that changes in guidance indicate a failure or contradiction.

Mr. DeWine made decisions throughout the early parts of the pandemic with the best guidance he had available at the time. That he’s blamed or shamed for this by some members of his own party is ridiculous. His decisions literally saved lives. Not all the decisions were perfect, and his view of the pandemic and the proper response to it has evolved with the scientific knowledge. Shutdowns are no longer in the offing.

What the governor stressed is the need for vaccinations and his frustration over vaccine avoidance. That includes the National Guard’s low-vaccination rate. Mr. DeWine said the low rate of guard vaccinations was not acceptable. The guard membership though, represents the community, he acknowledged. In Ohio, only about 59% of those eligible are vaccinated.

The governor has deployed the guard to help hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. What he achieved early on, as soon as vaccines were available, was getting the most vulnerable of Ohioans vaccinated.

Mr. DeWine also acknowledges mistakes he made, largely by not getting enough facts and not talking to enough people during the pandemic. Again, the admission of error is rare among politicians.

All in all, Ohio continues to handle the pandemic well. Mistakes were made indeed. Lives were also saved and for that, the governor, and top Ohio health officials, deserve credit.

___

Sandusky Register. January 4, 2021.

Editorial: State must follow law, too

We appreciate that Ohio Attorney General David Yost released a public record last week that confirmed there is an ongoing investigation to determine if certain former Marblehead police officers improperly raised and spent funds.

But we’re tired of having to repeatedly educate the attorneys in the state’s top prosecutor’s office about their responsibilities required by Ohio’s Public Records Act, ORC 149.43. The spirit and intent of this law is to release public records whenever possible, nearly always, with few exceptions.

But Yost has been withholding information about this investigation for nearly 10 months already, and the information released last week is minimal. We asked for the “incident report” that launched the investigation, and the initial response we received back from Yost was there was no incident report that could be released.

Yost’s office later did provide the Register with a letter sent to them from the Ottawa County Sheriff, which requested the state look into the alleged misconduct. This is the incident report, obviously.

There is an exemption in the law that allows public agencies to withhold information that is developed from or is part of an ongoing police investigation. We respect that and understand why it is important that police agencies are able to keep information confidential while an investigation is being conducted.

The information that a police agency — in this particular case the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation under Yost’s command — receives prior to the start of an investigation — the request — is not developed from the investigation. Rather, it is the triggering information that prompts an investigation to be started.

Public agencies that use or rely on untruths in responses they provide to news outlets or to individuals requesting public records are being disingenuous at best, or downright dishonest, at worst. They are denying the public’s right to know.

For nearly 10 months, Yost has kept secret that there was any investigation at all of a local public agency. This is no way for the state’s top prosecutor to behave. As we stated, we’re grateful, in this case, that the public record was released after we explained it to Yost’s office. But we shouldn’t have to be explaining this to an office full of attorneys.

And the public should not have to wait 10 months to be informed that a local police agency has been accused of wrongdoing, or wait forever, to learn what has been determined through that investigation.

