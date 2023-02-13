Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Meanwhile, if DeWine’s budget is enacted as proposed, Ohio will still have almost $3.5 billion in its rainy day budget savings account, a record balance in Ohio’s financial reserve.

DeWine’s budget will help position Ohio’s regions, including Greater Cleveland, for future economic development opportunities, such as the multi-billion dollar Intel manufacturing project suburban Columbus landed. One reason Intel was drawn to Central Ohio: A large, shovel-ready site was readily available. The governor wants to allot $2.5 billion as a one-time outlay for an All Ohio Future Fund to prepare potential economic development sites statewide. He vowed that every Ohioan “will be within commuting distance of at least one of these sites.”

The proposed budget would bolster an array of children’s programs and mental health services. One facet: If passed as proposed, DeWine’s plan would provide 15,000 additional Ohio children with quality day-care services.

Medicaid aside, and counting only state General Revenue Fund dollars, primary and secondary education makes up almost one-third of the budget expenditures that DeWine’s seeking. And in that respect, the governor is proposing a number of innovations and expansions, notably a bid to strengthen vocational and career training.

Perhaps most importantly, DeWine vowed his support for the Cupp-Patterson school funding formula, also known as the Fair School Funding Plan, devised by former House Speaker Robert R. Cupp, a Lima Republican, and former Rep. John Patterson, a Jefferson Democrat. The plan aims to remedy Ohio school-funding inequities ruled unconstitutional in 1997 by the state Supreme Court but never systematically addressed till Cupp-Patterson was fashioned.

Two years ago, at Senate Republicans’ insistence, the legislature opted to phase in the Cupp-Patterson plan rather than fully implement it in the current budget. Whether DeWine can protect the plan’s momentum will be a key measure of his leadership.

DeWine’s budget would expand the pool of Ohio families eligible to spend state tax money on private-school tuition vouchers. Under current law, the income ceiling for a family of four, for example, seeking a private-school voucher is $69,375, or 250% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. DeWine wants to raise the ceiling to 400% -- $111,000 for a family of four. And the budget would boost state aid to charter schools, public schools independent of a school district.

Ohio parents have a fundamental right to decide how to school their children. But fairness to the needs of most Ohio pupils (who attend traditional public schools) requires that the same state metrics applied to traditional schools must also apply to charter and voucher schools.

The Ohio House Finance Committee has begun hearings on the proposed budget, the first step in a series that should lead to final passage of the spending plan by July 1, when the current budget expires.

Mike DeWine’s plan offers a creative, thoughtful framework for Ohio’s next two years and beyond, a framework that deserves full and fair debate by the General Assembly.

Columbus Dispatch. February 6, 2023.

Editorial: ‘Doctors have our ultimate trust.’ Ohio must stop those who prey on patients

Note: This editorial contains graphic descriptions of reported sexual abuse that may be offensive to some readers or painful to survivors.

There are few people we are more vulnerable with than our doctors.

On our physician’s instruction, we ingest medications, change habits, submit to invasive examinations and — when circumstances call for it — agree to be sedated and displayed nearly naked on surgical tables for operations.

Doctors have our ultimate trust.

But as Preying on Patients, a disturbing four-day series by The Columbus Dispatch, illustrates in graphic, but necessary words, Ohio doctors exploited the vulnerable and shattered the sacred trust that must exist between physicians and their patients thousands of times over the last four decades.

Equally as bad: An investigation of 42 years of records uncovered how the State Medical Board of Ohio failed to protect Ohioans from serial sexual abusers and harassers despite a clear, decades-long pattern of doctors preying on patients.

The physician-dominated medical board, even years before the Dr. Richard Strauss scandal unfolded, ignored or acted dangerously slow to investigate allegations of fondling, harassment, rape, and other despicable sexual improprieties.

Some of the abuse occurred while the doctors’ victims were sedated or otherwise incapacitated.

Major reforms are needed to Ohio’s medical board because, as the Dispatch series details, staggering flaws in the system make it far too easy for the medical board to put the protection of doctors over patient safety and public trust.

More than 250 Ohio doctors have been cited for misconduct over the 42 years the Dispatch investigative reporters examined, including 199 who abused or harassed patients.

Far too often, the board slapped predator doctors gently on the wrist, allowing their destructive and depraved behavior to continue. These parasites oozed through the cracks sometimes in plain sight.

The medical board was famously scrutinized over its handling of the allegations against Strauss who abused at least 177 Ohio State students, according to an Ohio State University investigation.

A medical board investigation found credible evidence of abuse by Strauss in the 1990s, but a state panel appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine found no efforts were taken to revoke his medical license or inform law enforcement.

Strauss case was just the tip of the iceberg.

The Dispatch team reviewed tens of thousands of chilling board disciplinary records.

There were dire consequences for the patients.

— After years of panic attacks and nightmares brought on by the sexual trauma and psychological manipulation inflicted by Dr. Mark White, a 26-year-ol man died by suicide in his family’s home, his parents said.

— A woman recounted how at age 5 she was trapped between the legs of notorious Circleville doctor Ray Carroll and molested for several minutes. A medical board attorney told victims there were at least 150 complaints against Carroll.

— A Hamilton man recalled that as a teen, he passed out while drinking beer and using Xanax at the home of twin pediatricians Robert and Mark Blankenburg. He woke up and found his pants off, pornography playing and discovered one of the Blankenburg twins had performed oral sex on him. Thanks to the doctors, the teen became hooked on drugs and the abuse continued.

Those cases represent just a sample.

There have been improvements.

Current medical board leaders say “new systems, people and processes” are in place to handle sexual misconduct complaints against doctors and support victims.

Progress to change the board started with the work group that examined the state’s handling of allegations against Strauss and other sexual misconduct allegations made against other doctors dating back 25 years. That group recommended the medical board review 1,254 closed sexual cases and re-open 91 of them.

DeWine’s office helped the board add two investigators and a former prosecutor to specifically examine sexual misconduct cases.

What steps should be taken to protect Ohioans?

The medical profession is a noble one in Ohio despite the damage left by doctors who prey on patients. Physicians must be held to high standards and so should the board charged with overseeing them.

— Stronger laws: The General Assembly should revive Senate Bill 322 which was introduced in 2022 by Ohio Sen. Bob Hackett, R-Springfield. The legislation would add a public member of the board to the investigatory team to increase oversight. It would mandate that doctors inform patients when they are placed on probation for sexual misconduct by the medical board. The board would be permitted to tell complainants where investigations stand and automatically suspend a doctor’s license for 90 days if they are indicted or if their license is suspended, revoked or surrendered in another state.

— Dedicated investigator: The governor wants the medical board to form a standalone unit that would be dedicated to investigating the most serious sexual assault allegations. We agree. A team of experienced investigators could help ensure cases are correctly examined and processed.

— Transparency: It is shocking that the board’s investigators did not investigate each claim of sexual misconduct by doctors. They should be legally required to investigate all cases even when it comes to sexual abuse or harassment against doctors who work for the Veterans Administration or the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. It is imperative that the board continues to improve its communication and coordination with law enforcement agencies.

We rely on doctors and the vast majority deserve our trust.

The medical board should not be allowed to operate in the shadows. There must be true transparency when it comes to investigations and complaints.

The health of Ohioans is at stake.

Protecting patients from predatory doctors and fortifying the trust we must have in medical professionals has to be among the board’s primary goals.

Toledo Blade. February 9, 2023.

Editorial: Leading the green boom

Business media giant Bloomberg reports that the red states of Ohio and Indiana are in the midst of a green energy boom, much of it supplied by solar panels.

Greater Toledo is the U.S. leader in producing utility-grade solar panels.

Bloomberg says Ohio and Indiana will soon trail only California and Texas for solar panel installations. This is an industry in which Toledo shines.

Fifteen gigawatts worth of new photovoltaic panels are expected to go up this year bringing enough power to supply 12 million homes, according to Bloomberg.

The Ohio solar power surge is happening despite the General Assembly’s thumb on the scale favoring fossil fuels. Ohio lawmakers have given local communities the power to stop solar farms, while regulations regarding fossil fuel development are reserved solely for the state.

The federal Inflation Reduction Act has hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies for the development of renewable energy. Big projects like the Intel computer chip fabrication plant are increasingly committed to a 100 percent renewable supply.

With the federal incentives, a utility-grade solar farm is less than half the cost of an efficient natural gas-fired power plant in Ohio, according to Bloomberg.

Greater Toledo should get more support from Ohio lawmakers in the form of leveling the playing field with coal and oil-powered energy. The growing preference by large energy users for power supplied without a carbon footprint assures a future market.

Youngstown Vindicator. February 12, 2023.

Editorial: With marijuana law, do what’s right for Ohio

Legalized recreational marijuana is on the minds of Ohio lawmakers once again, and if the legislation is passed, it would legalize, tax and regulate adult use of cannabis in Ohio.

The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November.

A group of marijuana businesses calling itself the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol is attempting to push the hand of Ohio’s legislators.

The Ohio Legislature has four months to consider the recreational marijuana proposal submitted by the coalition. The proposed law is part of a legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.

That means the General Assembly has until May 3 to pass the law, which would create a single state agency to regulate marijuana, the Division of Cannabis Control. Currently there are state regulators in medical marijuana. If the initiative is approved, people age 21 and older could buy marijuana for recreational use.

Marijuana purchasers would be taxed 10 percent at the point of sale for each transaction.

Here’s the hitch.

If state lawmakers don’t act on time, or if they pass an amended version, the initiative’s backers could take steps to put the original law up for a vote in November. Either way, they believe they will succeed in passing a recreational marijuana law.

First, though, they would have to collect valid signatures from roughly 126,000 registered voters from 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties before a legal deadline, the next step in a process that already has required the group to gather tens of thousands of signatures.

Some advocates suggest the state is missing out on a lucrative revenue stream by keeping recreational marijuana illegal.

“Michigan just up north has made marijuana a $2 billion industry and has employed over 30,000 people. So when we’re right underneath them, it makes you look and think should we be getting in on that too,” advocate Sean Nestor has told WTVG out of Toledo.

From our vantage point, generating new tax money should not be the driving force for creating a new industry legalizing and regulating what many Ohioans still view as a vice.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol tried to pursue its recreational marijuana proposal in 2022, Cleveland.com reports. But after the group fell short on signatures for an earlier step in the process, the Republican-controlled Ohio House said it had missed a legal deadline to appear on the ballot that year.

The marijuana coalition sued and eventually struck a legal settlement with state officials. Under the deal, the group agreed it would try again in 2023. State officials said they would accept the more than 140,000 voter signatures the group had gathered in its initial round of signature collection.

That’s a big start toward obtaining the necessary signatures, and Secretary State Frank LaRose has acknowledged he would accept those earlier signatures, as per the agreement.

Many are very cognizant of the potential outcome.

As Nestor explained, if the state law passes, it would put a strong emphasis on local decision-making. So cities and townships would have the ability to pass laws outlining things like where dispensaries may be located and where they may not.

That’s fine, but lawmakers will have to think very carefully about whether the rewards outweigh the risks. Senate Bill 26 would give drivers the opportunity to avoid an OVI charge by arguing they are sober, even if they test positive for marijuana. Traffic laws are just the start of the challenges in legalizing recreational marijuana.

Frankly, we are not supporters of legalized recreational pot, and we urge our lawmakers not to rush into any decision lightly.

Instead, they must stand strong in knowing that they have been elected to represent their constituents in Columbus by acting as they think is best — not based on threat of a ballot initiative.

It’s true that other states appear to have made it work. But other states are not Ohio. Lawmakers must leave no stone unturned in figuring out what is right, for us.

Elyria Chronicle. February 8, 2023.

Editorial: Same old Jim Jordan

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is apparently attempting a brand refresh.

The Urbana Republican, who has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most partisan pit fighters in Congress, reportedly wants to be more “methodical” now that he’s chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Or so several of his Republican colleagues told CNN for a story last week.

For example, here’s U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., on Jordan’s apparent new “Just the facts, ma’am” approach to congressional oversight:

“There’ll be a time for aggression, but this is not a political exercise to us. This is not about political retribution. We’ll be accused of all that, but this is a fact-finding mission for us.”

If it’s a fact-finding mission, why does the very name of the subcommittee presuppose that the federal government has been “weaponized”? Whatever that means. The subcommittee isn’t out to investigate whether the government has been weaponized, but to insist that the Biden administration is the enemy of conservatives.

Of course the goal is political retribution. Democrats investigated former President Donald Trump, the attack Jan. 6, 2021, on the U.S. Capitol and other politically inconvenient topics that Republicans would have preferred to ignore.

House Republicans have the power now, and they intend to use it to investigate all the nefarious things allegedly done by Biden, Democrats, Big Tech, the so-called “deep state” and other perceived enemies.

Their attempts to claim the mantle of government oversight aside, they’re not being subtle about it.

One of their goals is to demonize the federal government. It’s right there in the very name of Jordan’s new subcommittee.

The evidence that the federal government has been weaponized is thin, but that hasn’t stopped Jordan and others from yelling about it during TV appearances in the right-wing media ecosystem. Likewise, Republicans will devote countless hearings to tearing into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and his errant laptop, which to hear the GOP tell it is the greatest scandal the nation has ever known.

Most Americans, however, don’t spend their days steeped in conservative talking points. It will take more than convoluted conspiracy theories to persuade the public that the investigations are anything other than politically motivated.

Jordan knows this, which is why he’s trying to remake himself into a dogged investigator seeking the truth.

“We’re going to try to get all the facts on the table for the American people, because that’s always the first step,” he told CNN.

To that end, Jordan, who represented parts of Lorain County before his district was reconfigured in the wake of the 2020 census, ventured outside the conservative media bubble for an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last month. It did not go well.

He did not let the facts get in the way of the narrative he was spinning.

Host Chuck Todd asked him about the federal government’s alleged targeting of parents who protested at school board meetings over topics like mask mandates, race and gender.

Exhibit A for this idea is a memo written by Attorney General Merrick Garland in which he asked federal law enforcement to work with local police departments to address a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence.”

Garland properly took great pains to differentiate between expressing displeasure at public officials and threats of violence.

“While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views,” he wrote.

When Todd pointed out that threats had been made, including in Ohio, Jordan ignored him and complained that the FBI had investigated tips it received. Doing so, he argued, intimidated Americans.

So, the FBI was supposed to ignore information that teachers and school board members might have been threatened?

Whenever Todd brought up misconduct from Republicans, Jordan dodged or suggested Republicans had been treated unfairly in comparison to Democrats. The classified documents scandals involving Biden and Trump are a prime example of that. Never mind, apparently, that Biden cooperated and turned over the documents in his possession while Trump refused to do so.

Nor did Jordan see the irony in his own refusal to cooperate with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 committee and his expectations that people will comply with the subpoenas he’s issuing now that he has a gavel.

As we’ve noted many times, oversight is a vital function of the legislative branch. It should lead to better government. Sure, Jordan might uncover some wrongdoing, but whether he does or doesn’t is beside the point for him.

The “new” Jordan is after the same thing as the old: attacking his ideological foes.

If you want to know what weaponizing the government looks like, just watch Jordan.

He’s a master at it.

Sandusky Register. February 11, 2023.

Editorial: DeWine wins on many fronts, except this one

As Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine begins his second term, he has created quite a legacy of success already that could qualify him as one of the most successful governors in the state’s history. Some might argue that his success is a model for the nation.

But there is one area where he defied the will of the people and put party over the best interests of the state. He will have another opportunity to fix that failure, however, when Round 2 of the redistricting battles in the state Legislature, governed by the state constitution, commences next year.

More on that later.

The successes DeWine has achieved already, and the agenda he has set for the next two years, are impressive enough to be duly noted and fully acknowledged here, first.

Bringing back manufacturing to the state is likely the key area where DeWine succeeded beyond expectations. The Intel microchips facility in central Ohio alone, a $20 billion project, is expected to create 3,000 jobs in high-tech manufacturing.

DeWine’s two-year budget proposal calls for spending $2.5 billion to make sure there’s a manufacturing plant site ready for companies to build on in every part of the state, “within an hour’s commute of every state resident.”

The automotive industry’s reinvestment in Ohio under DeWine also is more than we would have expected, including in Lorain County, where the Ford Motor Co. is investing $1.5 billion in its manufacturing plant there, adding about 1,800 union jobs.

Coming into office in 2019, DeWine convinced state lawmakers to approve an increase in the gas tax to help fund badly needed infrastructure repairs. Roads and bridges had been neglected for decades without a plan to fund proper maintenance. The governor got that done.

And, quickly thereafter, the pandemic began to dominate the governor’s agenda. DeWine deftly managed the crisis, stayed resolute and inspired confidence during a period in which strife and animosity threatened to envelop local and state health officials and mire lawmakers in petty arguments and conspiracies.

All the while, DeWine kept his focus on the elements of long-term success, including workforce development, mental health and addiction recovery services, making the state a welcoming place for companies to locate. His budget proposal now being considered by the Legislature accounts for continuing each of these initiatives.

But gerrymandering, the practice of drawing political maps to give unfair advantage to one political party over the other, is an area in which DeWine and others failed to follow the will of the people. It’s also the area in which DeWine will have a second chance to get right, beginning next year.

We hope the governor can look at, ponder upon and fix this. DeWine and Republican Party leaders defied the requirements of state law and finally approved gerrymandered maps last year with no bipartisan support. The governor looked at it, it seems, and decided he was never going to get Republican lawmakers to acquiesce and do what was required by law.

So, instead, he went along with maps that are even more gerrymandered than they were before the process started. They are more damaging to the state’s long-term political interests in having fair elections.

It was a mistake, in our view, one that mars DeWine’s record of success.

We hope he will rethink what he told us when we asked him about it this past week.

“It didn’t work,” said DeWine, suggesting the plan put forward in two amendments to the state constitution overwhelmingly approved by voters to end gerrymandering of state and federal political maps could not be implemented.

DeWine, who spoke with extreme and mature confidence about every aspect of his agenda and his responsibilities as governor, was impishly suggesting he had no power to end gerrymandering despite the widespread bipartisan support that existed when the law was changed.

We think you do, Gov. DeWine. We think you have the leadership skills and the political capital to do what Ohioans want you to do: Make sure our elections are fair and that state leaders, yourself included, and lawmakers observe the rule of law.

It’s our state constitution. It must be respected. This is about fair elections, a righteous goal that will serve Ohioans for generations if we can accomplish it.

Please Gov. DeWine: Do the right thing. End gerrymandering.

