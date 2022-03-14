Editorial Roundup: Ohio

The state board of education chooses the state superintendent, who in turn has broad administrative authority over kindergarten-to-12th-grade education in Ohio, albeit not over funding amounts, spending priorities, curriculum or other educational policies set by lawmakers.

DeMaria was a former state budget director and well-known advocate of school choice when he took the job in 2016.

Among contenders to replace him, cleveland.com’s Laura Hancock reports, is lawyer Kimberly M. Richey, “who served in the U.S. Department of Education under Betsy DeVos” and who has defended “the administrative autonomy of school districts regarding school discipline.”

Another applicant is former Columbus Community State College official Steve Dackin, who quit that job Dec. 1, Hancock reports, explaining in his resignation letter that, “I have been asked to lead the search for our state’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction, which is underway as I write this letter.” It’s not clear how much input Dackin, who just resigned from the state school board to seek the superintendent’s job, had in the search.

So what should the priorities be in the quest for a new state superintendent of schools? Our Editorial Board Roundtable offers its formulations.

Leila Atassi, manager, public interest and advocacy:

Among public officials, the state superintendent of schools should be most impervious to politics. The board should seek a candidate with an innovative spirit, focused exclusively on helping our kids navigate the world beyond the trauma of the pandemic. I can pretty much guarantee that anyone who served the Trump administration is not that candidate.

Thomas Suddes, editorial writer:

The State Board of Education isn’t supposed to be a cultural referee. The next superintendent of public instruction should be chosen based on her or his regard for and experience with classroom teachers -- Ohio and America’s front-line educators.

Ted Diadiun, columnist:

The biased shorthand used to describe Betsy DeVos, Kimberly Richey and other conservative administrators who try to maintain school discipline, school choice and parents’ right to have a say in their kids’ schooling is stunning. I wish DeVos were still U.S. education secretary. I’d have no problem with her protégé as Ohio schools superintendent.

Eric Foster, columnist:

Ideally, the first priority would be someone who views facts as different from opinions. Critical race theory is not taught in K-12 education. It’s disheartening that still has to be said. Ohioans need someone who can accomplish the Herculean task of depoliticizing education. Children are the consumers, not their parents. Prioritize their wants and needs.

Lisa Garvin, editorial board member:

If the wrong person is chosen, I fear for the future of Ohio public education. More money could be taken from cash-starved school districts for private school vouchers. The new superintendent should be an educator with impeccable credentials, not an ideologue who believes that teaching kids critical thinking skills is a bad thing

Victor Ruiz, editorial board member:

Priorities include: adequate funding for districts that need it the most; standards that move Ohio forward and prepare our children for a changing world; curricula that is not censored nor whitewashed. We need a superintendent that will work towards a better future for all, versus keeping us stuck in a time that only benefits some.

Mary Cay Doherty, editorial board member:

The state superintendent should fiercely protect students from the insidious onslaught of woke ideology masquerading as incontrovertible truth. Keep schools focused on education, not indoctrination. The superintendent should also defend parents’ right to voice and choice in their children’s education. Moreover, intestinal fortitude would be an asset. In this climate, these tasks won’t be easy.

Elizabeth Sullivan, opinion director:

Isn’t it sad we’re even having this discussion? Education is about widening horizons, not narrowing them, and truth in all its complexity is the most precious gift we can give our kids. Once we lose sight of that, we might as well sign up for the Vladimir Putin Crash Course in Historical Distortion.

___

Columbus Dispatch. March 13, 2022.

Editorial: $4 gas prices yet another reason we need more than cars to get around

Long before President Joe Biden announced the nation’s ban on Russian oil and warned of a price spike, there were ample reasons to hasten the end of Ohio’s toxic romance with fossil fuel for something far more sustainable.

But prices nearing — and in some places exceeding — $4 gallon at the pump amplify the urgency for Columbus and the rest of the Buckeye State to become more electric vehicle-friendly and invest in public transportation systems that are accessible, affordable, functional and equitable.

Driving a car should not be the good option to get from point A to point B.

This state, region and city are in desperate need of more efficient public ground transportation including passenger trains, rail transit systems and buses.

For what it is worth, the price of gas is up for debate in the Statehouse.

Senate Bill 277, sponsored by Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, would roll Ohio’s motor fuel tax down to to 28-cents a gallon from 47 cents a gallon for diesel fuel and 38.5 cents for gasoline.

It would also eliminate special registration fees of $100 and $200 for those who own the state’s 123,000 hybrid and 31,000 electric vehicles for the next five years. Huffman argues that the state is set to get $11.3 billion from the federal government and Ohioans should be keeping more of their money.

There seems to be fat chance his gas bill will go anywhere quickly.

Gov. Mike DeWine fought for the higher gas taxes in 2019. He the Ohio Department of Transportation say the money is needed to repair highways, bridges and other projects. The state would lose $4 billion in revenue over the next five years if it were gone.

Both arguments have merit, but at the end the day the fuel tax is a Band-Aid that conceals the fact that Ohio needs better ways to get around.

There are economic, environmental, lifestyle and health reasons why the state must take this seriously as cities like Columbus grow and others shrink.

“Any community that wishes to maintain equitable access to public transit, improve community health, attract new residents and/or reduce its emissions will need to make careful plans to adequately respond to these changing conditions,” a 2019 report from the Ohio Department of Health reads.

Ohioans get the need for light rail, improved buses and train service that link our major cities.

We need our lawmakers to get it as well.

It is high time they got onboard with Amtrak’s plan to build passenger rail lines between Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland. The $100 million needed to build the line would come from the infrastructure package Biden signed last year.

Amtrak would cover the cost of construction, track upgrades and operating costs for at least five years. Ohio would then split the estimated $17 million to $20 million annual operating costs with Amtrak.

That’s no chump change, but it seems a price we should be willing to pay to get the mobility, economic and environmental benefits.

Seventy-seven percent of the 800 Ohioans who took part in a July Nature Conservancy in Ohio poll said they favored “investments to modernize and improve public transportation systems across the country.”

That included 67% of Republicans and 73% of those who live in Ohio’s coal producing counties.

Even more interesting, when told that clean energy, broadband access, public transportation and power grid modernization were part of a comprehensive, bipartisan infrastructure package then in Congress, 64% of the voters surveyed were in favor.

That included 53% voters in Ohio’s coal and natural gas counties.

What’s stopping us in Columbus?

With the announcement of Intel’s $20 billion plan to build two new semiconductor factories just east of Columbus, Ohio’s most financially secure area has even more pressing reasons to find solutions to transportation issues here.

Put plainly, how will all those new Intel workers get to work safely and efficiently?

Having them all drive individual cars will only exacerbate the problem.

The transportation problem is complicated and there is much ground to be made up here.

Situated in the heart of Ohio, Columbus is the nation’s second largest city without an extensive train or bus system connecting it to other cities, according to a 2017 DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development study.

The city’s metro area is the second largest in the nation without some form of inter-city passenger rail service.

Light rail, a subway system and other transportation issues have been top of mind for those offering suggestions to Columbus Downtown Development Corporation for its a new Downtown strategic plan, according to reporting by the Dispatch.

“We really need quality public transportation with downtown as a major hub. Preferably some sort of above ground tram or train. This would increase the number of people that spend time downtown and would make it more accessible to all,” one person commented.

A move forward in Columbus

There is good reason for optimism here due to LinkUS, a multifaceted initiative led by the city of Columbus, the Central Ohio Transit Authority, Franklin County and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

It works with neighborhoods and businesses to develop high-capacity and rapid-transit corridors, as well as improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“There is no one silver bullet. It is about looking at a transit system as a whole,” Randy Borntrager, the city assistant director of the Department of Public Service.

Three rapid transit corridors are in the early engineering stages and several others are being considered. Federal funding will be sought.

The initiative builds on the MORPC’s Insight 2050 Corridor Concepts study and includes a bus rapid transit line to link Downtown Columbus with the Northwest Side.

Goals include economic development, workplace advancement, affordability, sustainability, innovation and equality.

“What we are really faced with is a booming population in the region. At the end of the day, we do not think transportation should ever be a barrier to opportunity,” Borntrager said. “To be a world class city, we have to have a world class transit system.”

Change will not happen overnight, but Ohio cannot afford to live off of fossil made from the remains of animals and plants that died millions of years ago.

Columbus and the rest of the state must move into the future with new ways of reaching each other and the nation.

___

Toledo Blade. March 12, 2022.

Editorial: Vote out politicians who won’t shake up PUCO

The shock value can’t be summoned anymore regarding the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. They’re up to no good, and they’re arrogant. PUCO will just keep doing consumers dirty until the people of this state finally say no more.

That will take voting out the politicians who facilitate PUCO.

In the latest twist to their sordid doings the PUCO board voted last week to further stymie investigation of FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal.

That decision was not unexpected and follows a familiar pattern. The move makes the case stronger for a complete overhaul of the agency. PUCO reform must be a top issue in election campaigns this year. Any politician who thinks the status quo is acceptable must go.

Here’s what PUCO claims as its mission: “Our mission is to assure all residential and business consumers access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices, while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices.”

That all sounds nifty.

In carrying out that mission, PUCO repeatedly kills every route of inquiry into one of the biggest political scandals in Ohio for decades. And by the way, the biggest rip off of consumers imaginable. Wait a minute, that doesn’t sound in accord with the mission. No, it’s not.

This time the agency nixed a subpoena for the deposition of an auditor who likely has information on the House Bill 6 scandal. A deposition mandates testimony under oath. The question of the deposition has bounced back and forth for a while. The vote was a decision by the full PUCO board.

The Ohio’s Office of Consumers’ Counsel wanted the testimony to learn more about the H.B. 6 scandal. The office wanted to depose Oxford Advisers. Oxford worked on a report into surcharges by FirstEnergy. It’s long past time for reform of the commission. PUCO must be brought into line with the mission statement it avows.

The first step toward those changes would be the election of the PUCO board.

___

Elyria Chronicle-Telegraph. March 11, 2022.

Editorial: DeWine should debate

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is doing a disservice to voters by refusing to debate his Republican primary opponents.

The Ohio Debate Commission said Thursday that DeWine’s campaign had notified it that he wouldn’t participate March 29 in the debate.

“Mike DeWine is the most publicly accessible governor in Ohio history,” DeWine campaign manager Brenton Temple told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Gov. DeWine meets with constituents on a daily basis and regularly takes questions from the media. Ohioans know where he stands on the issues and that he is fighting and winning for them.”

If that’s the case, then DeWine should have no problem putting in an appearance to tout his record and answer a few more questions.

If he doesn’t, the debate will be defined by those candidates who do show up. Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci and farmer Joe Blystone had already agreed to appear. The commission was still trying to get in touch with a fourth candidate, former state Rep. Ron Hood. Hood, too, should appear.

DeWine is a conservative, but the other candidates have staked out positions to his right, especially when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although DeWine certainly made missteps during the pandemic, his performance, particularly in the early days, is one he should be proud to defend.

He was one of the first governors of either party to recognize the danger the coronavirus posed and take concrete steps to address it. He followed the science, closed schools and nonessential businesses, mandated masks (eventually), imposed a curfew and promoted vaccines.

It’s easy to forget how forthright and reassuring he and then-Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton were in their daily news conferences, which were dubbed “Wine with DeWine.”

Yet to hear his opponents tell it, he was a dictator who trampled on freedom.

Had DeWine not taken the steps that he did, Ohio’s death toll from the virus likely would have been far higher than it has been. There is no higher responsibility for a political leader than to protect the public. DeWine did that in the face of stiff opposition from many in his party. He should say so.

Renacci spokesman Tom Weyand said voters deserved to hear from the governor.

“This is a DeWine versus Renacci race and the governor should be on stage and be asked the tough questions Ohioans want to know the answers to,” he told the Enquirer.

Although we agree about DeWine’s obligation to face the questions, a recent Fox News poll showed that Renacci may not be the main threat to the governor’s chances to win his party’s nomination.

The poll, released Tuesday, had DeWine in a commanding lead with 50 percent of likely GOP primary voters saying they’d support him. Blystone came in second with 21 percent, while Renacci had 18 percent.

It also showed that 63 percent of respondents had either a strongly favorable or somewhat favorable opinion of DeWine. By way of comparison, 78 percent had favorable views of former President Donald Trump and 55 percent had favorable views of retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati.

If DeWine can hold those numbers and Blystone and Renacci split the anti-incumbent vote, he’ll be well-positioned to win the primary.

He would then face off in the general election with either Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley or former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the two Democratic candidates in the race. They both have agreed to participate in a debate.

It’s not all that unusual for a frontrunner to avoid debates. DeWine, for instance, refused to debate then-Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor four years ago, although they did go head-to-head in a Plain Dealer editorial board meeting.

If you’re running ahead in the polls, the thinking seems to go, why risk elevating your opponents to equal stature by appearing on the same stage? Why take the chance that you’ll stumble or they’ll turn in a great performance?

By that logic it might make strategic sense to skip debates, but doing so still robs voters of a chance to compare the candidates side-by-side. It also can backfire for the candidate by making him appear afraid to answer hard questions.

The other reason to debate is that it shows respect for voters and democracy.

No candidate is so good that voters wouldn’t benefit from seeing him of her challenged at the polls and in a debate.

___

Sandusky Register. March 9, 2022.

Editorial: Defeat the gerrymanderers

It’s difficult to disagree with state Rep. Jeff Crossman, a candidate for Ohio attorney general. Crossman was in Sandusky on Monday on a campaign swing and was a guest on “Between the Lines.” He opted to run for AG, he said, to “turn the culture of corruption in Columbus into a culture of accountability.”

We’ve observed for too many years this culture of corruption.

It’s not just the nuclear bailout bill (Senate Bill 6) and the $61 million in alleged bribes lawmakers took in the process of getting that subsidy for FirstEnergy. It makes “Coingate” look like a nickel, and nothing more.

It’s not just that this bribery would have been fine and dandy, with all of them, if only the federal prosecutors had stayed out of Ohio’s business. If but for the U.S. attorney, it would be business as usual in Ohio. Nobody would be even aware, or care, that a utilities company paid out $61 million to buy lawmakers to get its bailout.

It’s not just that they kept House Speaker Larry Householder, one of the primary bribe takers, according to federal prosecutors, in power despite the scandal.

It’s not just Republicans refusing to follow the law when it comes to gerrymandering and rigging Ohio’s elections.

It’s not just the fact that they are ignoring the clearly pronounced will of voters in Ohio, 71%, who amended the state constitution in hopes of getting fair elections with fair districts and fair maps.

It’s not just that Republican leaders defy the Ohio Supreme Court and keep ignoring the law against rigging elections that Ohioans support, introducing new gerrymandered maps more gerrymandered than the previous gerrymandered maps, despite court orders to follow the law.

It’s not just that their insistence they be allowed to cheat Ohio voters out of fair elections using gerrymandered districts and that it will likely delay the primary and upend free elections this year.

It’s not just that their gerrymandered majorities in the state house and state senate gutted public health laws developed over decades in a thoughtful and pragmatic process to mindlessly appease people with misplaced anger about the pandemic.

It’s not just that bills they enact into law often claim one thing but do the opposite, like supporting the ironically named “Law and Order Act.” If ever there was a case of its for thee, but not for me, it’s Republicans in Ohio supporting a proposed law called the Law and Order Act.

Crossman is right. It’s time for Ohioans to demand change. It’s time for Ohioans to demand accountability.

